WeTrade Group Announces the Launch of Global Payment System WTPay and Development Plan of Health Business

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that it held a press conference (the "Conference") for the launch of its global payment system, WTPay on October 18th, 2022 in Singapore. The Company also introduced the development plan of its health business in the Conference.

During the Conference, the Company's further development plan of YCloud, WTPay and Y-Health are separately presented by Mr. Pijun Liu, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Hanfeng Li, Vice President of the Company and President of WTPay business sector, Mr. Yang Zhou, representative of the Company's partner Vmade Tech PTE. LTD, and Ms. Yang Zhang, representative of the Company's healthcare business segment.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving global micro-business industry. WTPay is the Company's self-developed global payment system which supports multiple methods of online payment, including Wechat Pay, Alipay, Visa, Master Card, local E-wallets and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries. Y-Health is the Company's global public health business sector and mainly committed to developing business for biotechnology and healthcare companies worldwide.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries. The three main business segments of the Company are YCloud, WTPay and Y-Health.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries to help customers quickly realize global collection and payment business. Customers can use WTpay for global acquiring business, global store opening, global payment collection, international banking, global remittance and currency exchange.

Under its global public health business sector Y-Health, the Company engages in developing global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on detection and prevention of epidemic, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and others.

