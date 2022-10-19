OPPORTUNITY FOR WILMINGTON-AREA SENIORS TO NAVIGATE MEDICARE OPTIONS

Complimentary "Medicare Shop & Compare" Event, Oct. 25

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington-area seniors who are aging into Medicare or want to review their options for 2023 are invited to attend a complimentary "Medicare Shop & Compare" event, 10 to Noon, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Registration is desired, but not required. To register, visit AnchorSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The event is hosted by Anchor Senior Care Advantage, a program created in partnership with Wilmington Health. The Medicare expo is an excellent opportunity for seniors to learn more about their Medicare options.

The event will feature several breakout sessions that include topics relevant to decision-making seniors, including:

Medicare 101: Educational discussion about the ABCs of original Medicare and Medicare Advantage by an independent, licensed broker

Medicare Advantage benefit details: Presentations by insurance representatives

Anchor Senior Care Advantage: Overview of the program explaining the coordination of care between participating health plans and physician groups

Don't worry if you miss the Medicare event. You can still watch the Medicare information program online at AnchorSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

About Anchor Senior Care Advantage

Anchor Senior Care Advantage is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of Wilmington Health. More information about Anchor Senior Care Advantage and Medicare informational resources are available at AnchorSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

About Wilmington Health

Since 1971, Wilmington Health has been committed to the care and health of our community in Wilmington as well as all Southeastern North Carolina. Wilmington Health is physician-owned primary care and multi-specialty medical practice. In this way, Wilmington Health can provide a comprehensive and coordinated approach to the care of all our patients. Wilmington Health is committed to using collaborative, evidence-based medicine in providing the highest quality of care to the patients we serve.

