REALTY ONE GROUP ELITE LEADERSHIP CELEBRATES SUCCESS AT BASECAMP 2022 AND DONATES $11,111 TO AUSTIN, TX, NONPROFIT

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, hosted its elite leaders, Broker/Owners and Managers from around the U.S. and internationally, at their annual Basecamp 2022 this past week at the Fairmont Austin in Austin, Texas.

The message throughout the two-day event was upbeat and positive as the global franchisor is focused on the outstanding opportunity that exists for Realty ONE Group franchise owners and their real estate professionals despite a challenging housing market. And as customary for the organization, Realty ONE Group, via its ONE Cares 501(c)3, donated $11,111 to local nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes, to help the homeless.

"We need to remember that while our industry experiences market cycles and shifts, the homeless situation stays the same – they need help in communities across this country," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "There was no fear in this room – our leadership has the right mindset, the business coaching and an energizing COOLTURE full of peer encouragement and support to succeed."

Basecamp 2022 featured industry experts Jack Miller, President of T3Sixty and Mike DelPrete, a global real estate tech strategist and Inman contributor. Realty ONE Group also welcomed Sergeant Dakota Meyer, a Marine Corps Veteran, Medal of Honor recipient and a New York Times Best-Selling Author. All three guest speakers joined Realty ONE Group leadership in issuing a challenge that the right mindset in this market will make all the difference between those who succeed and those who will struggle.

Realty ONE Group is world-class, top-of-class and best-of-class in the industry, was ranked a Top 100 Recession-Proof franchise by Franchise Business Review this year and the company claimed the No.1 spot for real estate franchisors on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2022 Franchise 500(R) List .

Realty ONE Group has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.

