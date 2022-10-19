SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. - HMC

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. ("Honda" or the "Company") (NYSE: HMC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Honda and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 28, 2022, a putative class action was filed against Honda alleging that the Company sold thousands of vehicles that contain a critical safety flaw putting drivers and others at serious risk of injury. Specifically, the lawsuit against Honda alleges that a wide range of Honda vehicles share a flawed "auto start/stop" function (also called "Idle Stop") intended to save fuel by shutting the engine down at stops, and that the Idle Stop system in these vehicles routinely fails to restart the engine as designed, leaving drivers unable to move their vehicles. The lawsuit further alleges that Honda was fully aware of the defect before marketing the vehicles.

On this news, Honda's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $0.74 per ADR, or 3.23%, to close at $22.19 per ADR on September 29, 2022.

