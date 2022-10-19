Sirnaomics to Present Latest Developments on GalAhead™ Therapeutic Platform at Upcoming Industry Conferences

Sirnaomics Chief Technology Officer Dmitry Samarsky is a featured speaker at the RNA Leaders USA Congress and 18th Drug Discovery Innovation Programme

Gaithersburg, Md. and Suzhou, China, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sirnaomics", stock code: 2257.HK) a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics, announced today that it will present the latest developments on GalAhead™, a GalNAc-RNAi therapeutic platform, and its pipeline programs, at two industry conferences in Boston: the RNA Leaders USA Congress and 18th Drug Discovery Innovation Programme. The RNA Leaders USA Congress is taking place October 18-19 at The Colonnade Hotel, and the 18th Drug Discovery Innovation Programme is taking place October 26-27 at The Westin Copley Place.

RNA Leaders USA Congress Presentation Details

Presentation Title : GalAhead™: a novel therapeutic GalNAc-RNAi platform to downregulate single and multiple genes

Presenter : Dmitry Samarsky , Sirnaomics Chief Technology Officer

Time/Date : 02:10pm EST on Wednesday , Oct.19, 2022.

Presentation Details:

18th Drug Discovery Innovation Programme Presentation Details

Presentation Title : A novel therapeutic GalNAc-RNAi platform to downregulate single and multiple genes

Presenter : Dmitry Samarsky , Sirnaomics Chief Technology Officer

Time/Date : 04:00pm EST on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 .

Presentation Details:

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first company to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutic for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

