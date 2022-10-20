Acer and Partners Motivate Over 7,000 Employees on 21-Day "Green" Challenge, Cutting Equivalent of 152 Tons CO2

Acer's 21-Day Challenge succeeds in developing employees' green habits and cutting equivalent of CO2 absorbed by 15,249 trees

TAIPEI, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer recently held an eco-conscious campaign to motivate its employees, partners, and suppliers to reduce carbon footprints during a "21-Day Challenge[1]." More than 7,000 people worldwide took part, including over 2,000 partner employees, cutting an estimated 152,491 kg of CO2 emissions or the equivalent of CO2 absorbed by 15,249 [2] grown trees in one year. The campaign leverages Acer's ability to bring together the strengths of its supply chain partners, which contributed to a total of 154,042 "green actions" recorded during the challenge. Among Acer employees alone, one action was completed approximately every 30 seconds.

"This tremendous result demonstrates the impact of our Earthion mission through our joint efforts," said Tiffany Huang, Co-COO, Acer Inc. "Besides our amazing employees who took part, I want to express my gratitude to more than 2000 participants from our business partners who joined us on this initiative, as every decision and action counts toward saving our Earth. It is said that it takes 21 days to develop a habit, this was the idea behind our 21-Day Challenge."

The 21-Day Challenge kicked off on Acer Green Day. It was also open to employees of Acer's partners and suppliers, who were motivated to take green actions regularly to help reduce the burden on the environment. A mobile app was created for users to record their green actions and track the amount of CO2 emissions saved. In addition, Acer collaborated with One Tree Planted [3] and pledged to donate 8,000 trees across its four regions of operations as a celebration of this worthwhile cause.

Acer will continue to work toward the goals of using post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in 20-30% of its PCs and displays by 2025, and sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2035 for the Acer Group. The Vero line exemplifies Acer's eco-conscious efforts by offering consumers greener options by incorporating eco-friendly and recycled materials, while being designed for an extended lifespan to reduce material consumption and waste.

The 21-Day Challenge is part of Acer's Earthion mission that seeks to unite its partners in expanding the impact of joint environmental efforts through habits of reducing, reusing, and recycling. Earthion aims to bring responsible manufacturing and logistics processes into the supply chain ecosystem, with a primary focus on energy, product design, packaging design, production, logistics, and recycling.

The 21-Day Challenge will be held again in 2023 as Acer works toward its 2025 sustainability goals that focus on the circular economy, climate change, and social impact.

