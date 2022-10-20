Austin's Newest Hotel - The Loren at Lady Bird Lake - Now Open, Featuring Beloved Lake and Skyline Views

The Loren brand introduces its debut US property, bringing new meaning to Austin hospitality with destination restaurant Nido and Milk + Honey spa

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated, The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin is now open and is the first U.S. hotel for The Loren Hotels and Residences brand. Featuring 108 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, all with lake and city views, The Loren at Lady Bird welcomes guests to a greenhouse in the park, complete with destination restaurant Nido, milk + honey spa, 24-7 access fitness center, rooftop terrace with infinity pool and signature event space with 180-degree views. Ideally-located in close proximity to downtown Austin, guests can easily explore the city via the pedestrian bridge across the street from the hotel or complimentary e-bikes available upon request. The Loren at Lady Bird Lake joins the brand's flagship property, The Loren at Pink Beach in Bermuda, which opened in 2017.

"We are thrilled to introduce the lively city of Austin to The Loren brand with the opening of The Loren at Lady Bird Lake. The beautification of every day living sits at our core and every design detail has been inspired by our lakefront location with the skyline in the background," says Stephen King, CEO & Founder of The Loren Hotels. "This marks our first property in the US and we know both domestic and international travelers seek elevated hotel stays in locations that organically deliver stellar viewpoints paired with attentive services, amenities and thoughtful design."

The Loren brand worked with a number of talented advisors to bring their vision for The Loren at Lady Bird Lake to life in the Austin including Rhode Partners, Drenner Group, Hoar Construction and Fleur-de-lis Interior design. The Loren at Lady Bird Lake's modern accommodations, impeccable service, and exclusive amenities are the perfect counterpart to the indoor-outdoor environment surrounding Austin's iconic Lady Bird Lake. Elegant king accommodations offer generous spaces with sophisticated modern furnishings and expansive views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Luxurious bathrooms feature natural stone, walk-in spa showers, plush bathrobes, SFERRA towels, and Malin+Goetz products. Rooms at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake also include a fully stocked gourmet minibar featuring thoughtfully-sourced selections from snacks to bourbon and wine. Expansive One and Two-Bedroom Suites feature panoramic, uninterrupted views of Lady Bird Lake to the north and feature a comfortable seating area, perfect for relaxing and taking in the natural surroundings. The Loren Suite and Premier Suite offer balconies with views of choice - from Lady Bird Lake, and Downtown Austin to Texas Hill Country. In-room dining is available for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Guests can expect masterful services and amenities including signature restaurant, Nido, a new restaurant concept that brings the rugged charm of the area surroundings together with the culinary techniques of coastal Europe, all perched above Lady Bird Lake and the energetic cityscape. Diners will feel welcomed to a moody escape, eight floors up, as Nido offers a simple, approachable, and elegant dining experience with an ingredient-first mentality led by Executive Chef Brad McDonald. Outdoor lounge seating is available overlooking Lady Bird Lake. Nido is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

As a tranquil destination hotel, The Loren at Lady Bird Lake is also home to milk + honey Spa. The 5,000 square-foot, world-class space offers a full range of all-natural spa and medspa treatments with ten treatment rooms, steam showers, a lounge area, and the amenities rooted in a philosophy focused on healing, wellness and relaxation. A rooftop terrace with infinity pool offers guests an ideal spot to enjoy a full-service poolside experience including food and drinks and a 24-7 fitness center is located on the 7th floor.

