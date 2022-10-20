The Bank of Princeton Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of Princeton (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: BPRN) today reported its unaudited financial condition and results of operations at and for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Bank reported net income of $7.0 million, or $1.09 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022, and net income of $5.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021. The increase in net income, when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, was primarily due to an increase of $1.4 million in net interest income and a $595 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $697 thousand increase in non-interest expenses and a $459 thousand increase income tax expense. The increase in net income, when comparing it to the three months ended September 30, 2021, was primarily due to an increase in net interest income of $1.6 million, a $1.0 million decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $389 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in non-interest expenses and a $350 thousand increase in income tax expense. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Bank recorded net income of $19.3 million, or $2.98 per diluted common share, compared to $16.3 million, or $2.38 per diluted common share for the same period in 2021, primarily due to a $3.2 million increase in net interest income a $3.1 million decrease in the Bank's provision for loan losses, and a $666 thousand increase in non-interest income, partially offset by a $3.3 million increase in non-interest expenses and an increase in income taxes of $676 thousand.
Highlights for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2022 are as follows:
- During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Bank purchased 315,058 shares of common stock nearly completing the authorized 324,017 shares of common stock from the 5% stock buyback program that commenced in 2022 at a weighted average price of $29.07.
- Net income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.0 million or 17.7% over the same period in 2021.
- The Bank maintained its low total cost of funds on deposits at 40 basis points for the third quarter of 2022, down 8 basis points from the same period in 2021.
- The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans continues to be low at 0.05% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.09% at December 31, 2021 and 0.11% at September 30, 2021.
President/CEO Edward Dietzler noted that, "The Bank's earnings performance continues to increase, propelled by a strong net interest margin of 4.64% for the quarter and strong credit quality."
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $1.60 billion at September 30, 2022, a decrease of $84.6 million, or 5.0% when compared to $1.69 billion at the end of 2021. The primary reason for the decrease in total assets was a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $110.8 million and a $19.0 million decrease in available-for-sale securities, partially offset by an increase of $43.2 million in net loans. The increase in net loans primarily consisted of a $117.6 million increase in commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease of $71.7 million in Payroll Protection Program ("PPP") loans which are no longer being offered by the SBA.
Total deposits at September 30, 2022 decreased $79.1 million, or 5.5%, when compared to December 31, 2021. When comparing deposit products between the two periods, money market deposits decreased $49.0 million, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $25.1 million, savings decreased $12.1 million, certificates of deposit decreased $6.1 million and non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $13.1 million. In addition, the Bank had no outstanding borrowings at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
Total stockholders' equity at September 30, 2022 decreased $4.1 million or 1.9% when compared to the end of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the $9.2 million of common stock repurchased pursuant to the 2022 buyback program, and a $10.8 million change in the accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the available-for-sale investment portfolio associated with an increase in unrealized losses due to the increase in interest rates. These decreases were partially offset by a $14.4 million increase in retained earnings consisting of $19.3 million of net income less $4.9 million of cash dividends recorded during the period. The ratio of equity to total assets at September 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, was $13.3% and 12.8%, respectively.
Asset Quality
At September 30, 2022, non-performing assets were $729 thousand, a decrease of $672 thousand, or 48.0%, when compared to the amount at December 31, 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the sale of an other real estate owned property in the amount of $226 thousand and a $400 thousand write-down of a non-performing loan. Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $6.3 million at September 30, 2022 and $6.9 million at December 31, 2021. Three TDR loans totaling $5.9 million are performing in accordance with the agreed-upon terms and there is one TDR loan in non-accrual status as of September 30, 2022.
Review of Quarterly and Year-to-Date Financial Results
Net interest income was $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $16.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was the result of an increase in interest income of $1.6 million, or 9.4%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $226 thousand. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2022 was 4.64%, increasing 45 basis points when compared to the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily associated with an increase of 52 basis points in the yield on earning assets. When comparing the same three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, net interest income increased $1.6 million, which was primarily due to an increase of 54 basis points in the yield earned on interest-earning assets. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $49.8 million compared to $46.6 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021. The increase from the previous nine-month period was the result of an increase in interest income of $1.8 million, or 3.4% and a decrease in interest expense of $1.5 million, or 28.0%. The rate on total deposits, for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 0.40% and 0.48%, respectively. For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the rate on total deposits was 0.36% and 0.50%, respectively.
The Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of $200 thousand during the three-month period ended September 30, 2022 and since no provision had been recorded earlier in the year, the nine-month period reflects the same $200 thousand. The comparable amounts were $1.2 million and $3.3 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. The primary reasons for the provisions for loan losses during the 2021 periods were charge-offs in the amounts of $821 thousand and $1.8 million, respectively. Net charge-offs for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 were $200 thousand and $154 thousand, respectively. The Bank did not make any material changes to the qualitative factors used in determining the level of general reserve needed for management's assessment of the credit quality in the loan portfolio. The coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to period end loans was 1.21% (excluding PPP loans it was 1.21%) at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.24% (excluding PPP loans it was 1.32%) at December 31, 2021.
Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $595 thousand and $389 thousand to $1.7 million, or by 53.5% and 29.5% when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and the quarter ended September 30,2021, respectively. The increase over the prior quarter was to primarily due to a $547 thousand increase in loan fees and a $74 thousand increase in other non-interest income. The increase over the 2021 period was primarily due to a $214 thousand increase in loan fees and a $148 thousand increase in other non-interest income. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income increased $666 thousand, or 20.8%, from the same nine-month period in 2021, primarily due to a $248 thousand increase in loan fees and a $247 thousand increase in other non-interest income.
Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $1.6 million, or 18.4%, when compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in salaries and benefits expenses, a $206 thousand increase in professional fees and a $139 thousand increase in data processing and communications expenses. When comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2022 to the immediately preceding quarter, non-interest expense increased $697 thousand, or 7.4%, primarily due to increases salaries and employee benefits costs, professional fees and occupancy and equipment expenses, partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned expenses. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, non-interest expense was $28.8 million, compared to $25.5 million for the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expenses and data processing and communications costs.
For the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Bank recorded an income tax expense of $2.1 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.2%, compared to an income tax expense of $1.6 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.6% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, and compared to an income tax expense of $1.8 million resulting in an effective tax rate of 22.8% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the income tax expenses were $5.4 million (effective tax rate of 21.7%) and $4.7 million (effective tax rate of 22.3%), respectively.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30, 2022 vs
September 30, 2022 vs
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
2022
2021
2021
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 47,965
$ 158,716
$ 144,184
$ (110,751)
(69.78)
%
$ (96,219)
(66.73)
%
Securities available-for-sale taxable
43,041
51,690
46,522
(8,649)
(16.73)
(3,481)
(7.48)
Securities available-for-sale tax-exempt
39,112
49,468
46,345
(10,356)
(20.93)
(7,233)
(15.61)
Securities held-to-maturity
203
208
210
(5)
(2.40)
(7)
(3.33)
Loans receivable, net of deferred
1,378,426
1,335,163
1,342,670
43,263
3.24
35,756
2.66
Allowance for loan losses
(16,666)
(16,620)
(16,421)
(46)
0.28
(245)
1.49
Goodwill
8,853
8,853
8,853
-
-
-
-
Core deposit intangible
1,958
2,393
2,547
(435)
(18.18)
(589)
(23.13)
Other assets
100,158
97,811
94,284
2,347
2.40
5,874
6.23
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,603,050
$ 1,687,682
$ 1,669,194
$ (84,632)
(5.01)
%
$ (66,144)
(3.96)
%
LIABILITIES
Non-interest checking
$ 299,389
$ 286,247
$ 274,766
$ 13,142
4.59
%
$ 24,623
8.96
%
Interest checking
233,969
259,022
249,563
(25,053)
(9.67)
(15,594)
(6.25)
Savings
213,522
225,579
223,188
(12,057)
(5.34)
(9,666)
(4.33)
Money market
324,037
373,075
361,052
(49,038)
(13.14)
(37,015)
(10.25)
Time deposits over $250,000
46,810
33,741
39,270
13,069
38.73
7,540
19.20
Other time deposits
249,287
268,479
283,055
(19,192)
(7.15)
(33,768)
(11.93)
Total deposits
1,367,014
1,446,143
1,430,894
(79,129)
(5.47)
(63,880)
(4.46)
Borrowings
-
-
-
-
N/A
-
N/A
Other liabilities
23,518
24,961
23,116
(1,443)
(5.78)
402
1.74
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,390,532
1,471,104
1,454,010
(80,572)
(5.48)
(63,478)
(4.37)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
34,535
34,100
34,082
435
1.28
453
1.33
Paid-in capital
81,241
80,220
80,112
1,021
1.27
1,129
1.41
Treasury stock
(19,190)
(10,032)
(6,618)
(9,158)
91.29
(12,572)
N/A
Retained earnings
125,878
111,451
106,455
14,427
12.94
19,423
18.25
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(9,946)
839
1,153
(10,785)
(1,285.46)
(11,099)
(962.62)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
212,518
216,578
215,184
(4,060)
(1.87)
(2,666)
(1.24)
TOTAL LIABILITIES
AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,603,050
$ 1,687,682
$ 1,669,194
$ (84,632)
(5.01)
%
$ (66,144)
(3.96)
%
Book value per common share
$ 34.00
$ 33.42
$ 32.66
$ 0.58
1.73
%
$ 1.34
4.10
%
Tangible book value per common share1
$ 32.27
$ 31.69
$ 30.93
$ 0.58
1.85
%
$ 1.34
4.33
%
1Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
The Bank of Princeton
Loan and Deposit Tables
(Unaudited)
The components of loans receivable, net at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were as follows:
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Commercial real estate
$ 888,590
$ 771,028
Commercial and industrial
27,961
29,677
Construction
404,017
403,680
Residential first-lien mortgages
45,487
48,638
Home equity / consumer
7,392
7,685
PPP I (SBA loans)
4,167
6,641
PPP II (SBA loans)
3,830
73,099
Total loans
1,381,444
1,340,448
Deferred fees and costs
(3,018)
(5,285)
Allowance for loan losses
(16,666)
(16,620)
Loans, net
$ 1,361,760
$ 1,318,543
The components of deposits at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were as follows:
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(In thousands)
Demand, non-interest-bearing
$ 299,389
$ 286,247
Demand, interest-bearing
233,969
259,022
Savings
213,522
225,579
Money markets
324,037
373,075
Time deposits
296,097
302,220
Total deposits
$ 1,367,014
$ 1,446,143
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Interest and dividend income
Loans and fees
$ 18,336
$ 17,181
$ 1,155
6.7 %
Available-for-sale debt securities:
Taxable
241
133
108
81.2 %
Tax-exempt
286
287
(1)
-0.3 %
Held-to-maturity debt securities
2
2
0
0.0 %
Other interest and dividend income
226
53
173
326.4 %
Total interest and dividends
19,091
17,656
1,435
8.1 %
Interest expense
Deposits
1,392
1,545
(153)
-9.9 %
Borrowing
3
-
3
N/A
Total interest expense
1,395
1,545
(150)
-9.7 %
Net interest income
17,696
16,111
1,585
9.8 %
Provision for loan losses
200
1,200
(1,000)
-83.3 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
17,496
14,911
2,585
17.3 %
Non-interest income
Income from bank-owned life insurance
287
276
11
4.0 %
Fees and service charges
469
453
16
3.5 %
Loan fees, including prepayment penalties
850
636
214
33.6 %
Other
101
(47)
148
-314.9 %
Total non-interest income
1,707
1,318
389
29.5 %
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,442
4,342
1,100
25.3 %
Occupancy and equipment
1,539
1,492
47
3.2 %
Professional fees
786
580
206
35.5 %
Data processing and communications
1,043
904
139
15.4 %
Federal deposit insurance
249
220
29
13.2 %
Advertising and promotion
140
59
81
137.3 %
Office expense
52
56
(4)
-7.1 %
Other real estate owned expense
-
80
(80)
-100.0 %
Core deposit intangible
135
155
(20)
-12.9 %
Other
739
661
78
11.8 %
Total non-interest expense
10,125
8,549
1,576
18.4 %
Income before income tax expense
9,078
7,680
1,398
18.2 %
Income tax expense
2,103
1,753
350
20.0 %
Net income
$ 6,975
$ 5,927
1,048
17.7 %
Net income per common share - basic
$ 1.12
$ 0.89
$ 0.23
25.8 %
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 1.09
$ 0.88
$ 0.21
23.9 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,269
6,836
(567)
-8.3 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,378
6,896
(518)
-7.5 %
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Income (Current Quarter vs Prior Quarter)
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
$ Change
% Change
Interest and dividend income
Loans and fees
$ 18,336
$ 16,768
$ 1,568
9.4 %
Available-for-sale debt securities:
Taxable
241
234
7
3.0 %
Tax-exempt
286
293
(7)
-2.4 %
Held-to-maturity debt securities
2
3
(1)
-33.3 %
Other interest and dividend income
226
158
68
43.0 %
Total interest and dividends
19,091
17,456
1,635
9.4 %
Interest expense
Deposits
1,392
1,169
223
19.1 %
Borrowing
3
-
3
N/A
Total interest expense
1,395
1,169
226
19.3 %
Net interest income
17,696
16,287
1,409
8.7 %
Provision for loan losses
200
-
200
0.0 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
17,496
16,287
1,209
7.4 %
Non-interest income
Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net
-
2
(2)
-100.0 %
Income from bank-owned life insurance
287
283
4
1.4 %
Fees and service charges
469
497
(28)
-5.6 %
Loan fees, including prepayment penalties
850
303
547
180.5 %
Other
101
27
74
274.1 %
Total non-interest income
1,707
1,112
595
53.5 %
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,442
4,908
534
10.9 %
Occupancy and equipment
1,539
1,429
110
7.7 %
Professional fees
786
582
204
35.1 %
Data processing and communications
1,043
1,056
(13)
-1.2 %
Federal deposit insurance
249
276
(27)
-9.8 %
Advertising and promotion
140
120
20
16.7 %
Office expense
52
62
(10)
-16.1 %
Other real estate owned expense
-
2
(2)
-100.0 %
Loss on sale of other real estate owned
-
101
(101)
-100.0 %
Core deposit intangible
135
145
(10)
-6.9 %
Other
739
747
(8)
-1.1 %
Total non-interest expense
10,125
9,428
697
7.4 %
Income before income tax expense
9,078
7,971
1,107
13.9 %
Income tax expense
2,103
1,644
459
27.9 %
Net income
$ 6,975
$ 6,327
$ 648
10.2 %
Net income per common share - basic
$ 1.12
$ 1.00
$ 0.12
12.0 %
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 1.09
$ 0.98
$ 0.11
11.2 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,269
6,305
(36)
-0.6 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,378
6,437
(59)
-0.9 %
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Interest and dividend income
Loans and fees
$ 51,596
$ 50,487
$ 1,109
2.2 %
Available-for-sale debt securities:
Taxable
698
353
345
97.7 %
Tax-exempt
882
877
5
0.6 %
Held-to-maturity debt securities
8
8
-
0.0 %
Other interest and dividend income
441
139
302
217.3 %
Total interest and dividends
53,625
51,864
1,761
3.4 %
Interest expense
Deposits
3,785
5,261
(1,476)
-28.1 %
Borrowings
3
2
1
50.0 %
Total interest expense
3,788
5,263
(1,475)
-28.0 %
Net interest income
49,837
46,601
3,236
6.9 %
Provision for loan losses
200
3,325
(3,125)
-94.0 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
49,637
43,276
6,361
14.7 %
Non-Interest income
Gain on sale of securities available-for-sale, net
2
7
(5)
-71.4 %
Income from bank-owned life insurance
852
826
26
3.1 %
Fees and service charges
1,441
1,291
150
11.6 %
Loan fees, including prepayment penalties
1,248
1,000
248
24.8 %
Other
322
75
247
329.3 %
Total non-interest income
3,865
3,199
666
20.8 %
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
15,251
12,816
2,435
19.0 %
Occupancy and equipment
4,446
4,534
(88)
-1.9 %
Professional fees
1,929
1,920
9
0.5 %
Data processing and communications
3,134
2,664
470
17.6 %
Federal deposit insurance
788
586
202
34.5 %
Advertising and promotion
379
172
207
120.3 %
Office expense
168
153
15
9.8 %
Other real estate owned expense
112
-
112
N/A
Loss on sale of other real estate owned
-
90
(90)
N/A
Core deposit intangible
434
489
(55)
-11.2 %
Other
2,180
2,066
114
5.5 %
Total non-interest expense
28,821
25,490
3,331
13.1 %
Income before income tax expense
24,681
20,985
3,696
17.6 %
Income tax expense
5,358
4,682
676
14.4 %
Net income
$ 19,323
$ 16,303
$ 3,020
18.5 %
Net income per common share - basic
$ 3.05
$ 2.43
$ 0.62
25.5 %
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 2.98
$ 2.38
$ 0.60
25.2 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
6,345
6,710
(365)
-5.4 %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
6,475
6,854
(379)
-5.5 %
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
$ Change
% Change
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,386,589
5.25 %
$ 1,367,980
4.98 %
$ 18,609
0.27 %
Securities
Taxable available-for-sale
46,281
2.06 %
33,953
1.51 %
12,328
0.55 %
Tax-exempt available-for-sale
42,220
2.68 %
46,510
2.47 %
(4,290)
0.21 %
Held-to-maturity
204
5.24 %
211
5.27 %
(7)
-0.03 %
Securities
88,704
2.37 %
80,674
2.07 %
8,030
0.30 %
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
35,081
2.28 %
116,910
0.13 %
(81,829)
2.15 %
Equities
1,322
5.85 %
1,338
3.93 %
(16)
1.92 %
Other interest-earning assets
36,403
2.41 %
118,248
0.18 %
(81,845)
2.23 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,511,697
5.01 %
1,566,902
4.47 %
(55,205)
0.54 %
Total non-earning assets
115,158
95,130
Total assets
$ 1,626,856
$ 1,662,032
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 240,948
0.29 %
$ 260,813
0.26 %
$ (19,865)
0.03 %
Savings
217,133
0.32 %
214,406
0.24 %
2,727
0.08 %
Money market
350,901
0.43 %
346,330
0.47 %
4,571
-0.04 %
Certificates of deposit
289,274
0.86 %
329,117
1.21 %
(39,843)
-0.35 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,098,256
0.51 %
1,150,666
0.53 %
(52,410)
-0.02 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
285,665
272,097
Total deposits
1,383,921
0.40 %
1,422,763
0.48 %
(38,842)
-0.08 %
Borrowings
391
2.65 %
-
0.32 %
391
2.33 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,098,647
0.51 %
1,150,666
0.53 %
(52,019)
-0.02 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
285,665
272,097
Total cost of funds
1,384,312
0.40 %
1,422,763
0.43 %
(38,451)
-0.03 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
28,136
24,480
Stockholders' equity
214,408
214,789
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,626,856
$ 1,662,032
Net interest spread
4.50 %
3.94 %
Net interest margin
4.64 %
4.08 %
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.71 %
4.14 %
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
$ Change
% Change
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,386,589
5.25 %
$ 1,391,937
4.85 %
$ (5,348)
0.40 %
Securities
Taxable available-for-sale
46,281
2.06 %
48,590
1.93 %
(2,309)
0.14 %
Tax-exempt available-for-sale
42,220
2.68 %
43,742
2.68 %
(1,522)
0.01 %
Held-to-maturity
204
5.24 %
205
5.29 %
(1)
-0.05 %
Securities
88,704
2.37 %
92,537
2.29 %
(3,833)
0.08 %
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
35,081
2.28 %
72,786
0.78 %
(37,705)
1.50 %
Equities
1,322
5.85 %
1,307
5.14 %
15
0.71 %
Other interest-earning assets
36,403
2.41 %
74,093
0.86 %
(37,690)
1.56 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,511,697
5.01 %
1,558,567
4.49 %
(46,870)
0.52 %
Total non-earning assets
115,158
107,194
Total assets
$ 1,626,856
$ 1,665,761
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 240,948
0.29 %
$ 273,114
0.26 %
$ (32,166)
0.03 %
Savings
217,133
0.32 %
230,493
0.24 %
(13,360)
0.08 %
Money market
350,901
0.43 %
368,704
0.29 %
(17,803)
0.14 %
Certificates of deposit
289,274
0.86 %
277,621
0.86 %
11,653
0.00 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,098,256
0.51 %
1,149,932
0.41 %
(51,676)
0.10 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
285,665
278,963
Total deposits
1,383,921
0.40 %
1,428,895
0.33 %
(44,974)
0.07 %
Borrowings
391
2.65 %
-
0.32 %
391
2.33 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,098,647
0.51 %
1,149,932
0.41 %
(51,285)
0.10 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
285,665
278,963
Total cost of funds
1,384,312
0.40 %
1,428,895
0.33 %
(44,583)
0.07 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
28,136
23,534
Stockholders' equity
214,408
213,332
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,626,856
$ 1,665,761
Net interest spread
4.50 %
4.08 %
Net interest margin
4.64 %
4.19 %
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.71 %
4.24 %
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Consolidated Average Statement of Financial Condition
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
$ Change
% Change
Earning assets
Loans
$ 1,375,233
5.02 %
$ 1,393,122
4.85 %
$ (17,889)
0.17 %
Securities
Taxable available-for-sale
47,626
1.96 %
28,306
1.66 %
19,320
0.30 %
Tax-exempt available-for-sale
44,832
2.63 %
47,204
2.48 %
(2,372)
0.15 %
Held-to-maturity
205
5.29 %
213
5.27 %
(8)
0.02 %
Securities
92,664
2.29 %
75,723
2.18 %
16,941
0.11 %
Other interest earning assets
Interest-bearing bank accounts
76,559
0.68 %
71,289
0.19 %
5,270
0.49 %
Equities
1,327
4.96 %
1,376
4.29 %
(49)
0.67 %
Other interest-earning assets
77,887
0.44 %
72,665
0.26 %
5,222
0.18 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,545,783
4.64 %
1,541,510
4.50 %
4,273
0.14 %
Total non-earning assets
112,573
100,970
Total assets
$ 1,658,356
$ 1,642,480
Interest-bearing liabilities
Checking
$ 257,284
0.26 %
$ 259,932
0.28 %
$ (2,648)
-0.02 %
Savings
226,532
0.26 %
199,789
0.26 %
26,743
0.00 %
Money market
374,570
0.34 %
330,605
0.31 %
43,965
0.03 %
Certificates of deposit
285,855
0.91 %
344,526
1.39 %
(58,671)
-0.48 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,144,242
0.42 %
1,134,852
0.62 %
9,390
-0.20 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
280,761
268,194
Total deposits
1,425,004
0.36 %
1,403,046
0.50 %
21,958
-0.14 %
Borrowings
132
2.65 %
361
0.32 %
(229)
2.33 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
(excluding non interest deposits)
1,144,374
0.45 %
1,135,213
0.62 %
9,161
-0.17 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits
280,761
268,194
Total cost of funds
1,425,135
0.36 %
1,403,407
0.50 %
21,728
-0.14 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
18,680
25,947
Stockholders' equity
214,541
213,126
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,658,356
$ 1,642,480
Net interest spread
4.19 %
3.88 %
Net interest margin
4.31 %
4.04 %
Net interest margin (FTE)1
4.37 %
4.10 %
1Includes federal and state tax effect of tax-exempt securities and loans.
The Bank of Princeton
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
September
June
March
December
September
Return on average assets
1.70 %
1.52 %
1.45 %
1.44 %
1.41 %
Return on average equity
12.91 %
11.90 %
11.25 %
11.34 %
10.95 %
Return on average tangible equity1
13.59 %
12.54 %
11.86 %
11.97 %
11.56 %
Net interest margin
4.64 %
4.19 %
4.09 %
3.96 %
4.08 %
Net interest margin (FTE)2
4.71 %
4.24 %
4.14 %
4.02 %
4.14 %
Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP3
51.49 %
53.36 %
53.93 %
50.43 %
48.16 %
COMMON STOCK DATA
Market value at period end
$ 28.35
$ 27.46
$ 28.85
$ 29.33
$ 29.87
Market range:
High
$ 29.95
$ 30.55
$ 32.05
$ 30.89
$ 20.45
Low
$ 27.16
$ 26.57
$ 28.67
$ 28.71
$ 17.40
Book value per common share at period end
$ 34.00
$ 33.74
$ 33.49
$ 33.42
$ 32.66
Tangible book value per common share at period end4
$ 32.27
$ 32.00
$ 31.75
$ 31.96
$ 30.93
Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands)
6,251
6,263
6,366
6,480
6,588
CAPITAL RATIOS
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
14.71 %
14.13 %
14.16 %
15.10 %
15.60 %
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
13.63 %
13.08 %
13.10 %
13.97 %
14.43 %
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
13.10 %
12.46 %
12.36 %
12.06 %
12.29 %
Period-end equity to assets
13.26 %
13.00 %
12.71 %
12.84 %
12.89 %
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets
12.67 %
12.42 %
12.13 %
12.26 %
12.23 %
CREDIT QUALITY DATA (Dollars in thousands)
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$ 200
$ (12)
$ (34)
$ 101
$ 821
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.058 %
-0.003 %
-0.010 %
0.030 %
0.240 %
Nonperforming loans (excluding TDRs)
$ 370
$ 402
$ 406
$ 409
$ 1,043
Other real estate owned
-
-
226
226
376
Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
-Performing
5,943
6,001
6,066
6,122
6,187
-Non-performing
359
563
766
766
1,092
Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
$ 6,672
$ 6,966
$ 7,464
$ 7,523
$ 8,698
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans
1.21 %
1.19 %
1.19 %
1.24 %
1.22 %
Nonaccrual loans
2286.15 %
1727.05 %
1420.99 %
1398.99 %
769.13 %
Nonperforming assets
2286.15 %
1727.05 %
1191.27 %
1175.39 %
653.96 %
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.05 %
0.07 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.11 %
Accruing TDRs
0.43 %
0.43 %
0.43 %
0.46 %
0.46 %
Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs
0.48 %
0.50 %
0.52 %
0.55 %
0.62 %
1Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure that represents the rate of return on tangible common equity.
2Includes the effect of tax exempt securities and loans.
3The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents the ratio of non-interest expense (excluding amortization of core deposit intangible)
divided by net interest income and non-interest income.
4Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure that represents book value per common share which
excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.
