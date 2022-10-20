Dover Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$ 2,158
$ 2,018
7 %
$ 6,369
$ 5,918
8 %
Net earnings
286
264
8 %
802
761
5 %
Diluted EPS
2.00
1.81
10 %
5.55
5.24
6 %
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
9 %
9 %
Adjusted net earnings 1
324
288
12 %
908
850
7 %
Adjusted diluted EPS
2.26
1.98
14 %
6.29
5.86
7 %
Q3 2022 and 2021 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses of $31.0 million and $26.9 million, respectively, and restructuring and other costs (benefits)
For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $2.2 billion, an increase of 7% (+9% organic) compared to the third quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $286 million increased 8%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.00 was up 10%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $324 million increased 12% and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.26 was up 14% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $6.4 billion, an increase of 8% (+9% organic) compared to the comparable period of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $802 million increased 5%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $5.55 was up 6% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $908 million increased 7%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $6.29 was also up 7% versus the comparable period of the prior year.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Dover delivered strong revenue growth and margin improvement in the third quarter driven by rigorous execution and improving price-cost dynamics that more than offset the significant impact of ongoing input shortages, inflationary cost pressure and foreign currency translation.
"Demand remains constructive across most of the portfolio and our order backlog remains at double its historical level relative to sales. The supply chain challenges that we have endured for the past 18 months continued to improve in the quarter which has allowed us to deplete our backlog at a faster rate and reduce our order conversion lead times closer to pre-pandemic levels. It is our expectation that this will continue for the balance of the year.
"Our full year outlook for cash generation remains robust, further strengthening our balance sheet position. Despite the macroeconomic uncertainty we are deploying capital to drive productivity and expand capacity in several businesses that are expected to deliver robust growth on secular tailwinds, and we are continuing to pursue attractive bolt-on acquisitions. During the quarter we also announced an accelerated share repurchase program to return excess capital to shareholders while preserving sufficient liquidity for value-creating investments.
"While current demand conditions are solid, our current management posture reflects growing caution in the macroeconomic outlook. As such, through the balance of the year we will be proactively reducing output in several businesses to draw down inventory balances and initiating cost containment measures where appropriate. Our business model is flexible, and we firmly believe that ongoing improvements in the supply chain will allow us to match production to meet demand within prevailing lead times in 2023.
"As we enter the final quarter of the year, I am confident in our team's ability to continue to outperform in a challenging operating environment. We remain committed to delivering results in line with our 2022 full-year guidance."
In 2022, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $7.40 to $7.50 (adjusted EPS of $8.40 to $8.50), based on full year revenue growth of 7% to 9% (8% to 10% on an organic basis).
Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its third quarter and year-to-date 2022 results at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's third quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, the impact on global or a regional economy due to the outbreak or escalation of hostilities or war, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - THIRD QUARTER 2022
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$ 2,158,291
$ 2,018,269
$ 6,368,907
$ 5,917,846
Cost of goods and services
1,385,541
1,263,690
4,071,680
3,669,547
Gross profit
772,750
754,579
2,297,227
2,248,299
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
402,339
412,553
1,270,615
1,249,593
Operating earnings
370,411
342,026
1,026,612
998,706
Interest expense
29,789
26,433
83,330
79,917
Interest income
(1,244)
(1,466)
(2,968)
(3,088)
Other income, net
(11,167)
(10,460)
(17,842)
(18,236)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
353,033
327,519
964,092
940,113
Provision for income taxes
67,007
63,763
162,295
179,080
Net earnings
$ 286,026
$ 263,756
$ 801,797
$ 761,033
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$ 2.01
$ 1.83
$ 5.59
$ 5.29
Diluted
$ 2.00
$ 1.81
$ 5.55
$ 5.24
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
142,506
143,976
143,469
143,895
Diluted
143,257
145,440
144,413
145,220
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.505
$ 0.50
$ 1.505
$ 1.49
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2021
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$ 487,647
$ 514,436
$ 516,501
$ 1,518,584
$ 428,127
$ 442,091
$ 447,798
$ 1,318,016
$ 462,811
$ 1,780,827
Clean Energy & Fueling
458,395
494,075
464,022
1,416,492
389,678
437,042
410,561
1,237,281
410,872
1,648,153
Imaging & Identification
272,255
275,951
282,371
830,577
284,328
294,076
292,535
870,939
292,428
1,163,367
Pumps & Process Solutions
435,195
441,127
433,558
1,309,880
394,377
428,701
438,240
1,261,318
447,316
1,708,634
Climate & Sustainability
399,078
434,164
462,671
1,295,913
372,077
430,506
429,425
1,232,008
376,167
1,608,175
Intersegment eliminations
(669)
(1,038)
(832)
(2,539)
(686)
(740)
(290)
(1,716)
(359)
(2,075)
Total consolidated revenue
$ 2,051,901
$ 2,158,715
$ 2,158,291
$ 6,368,907
$1,867,901
$ 2,031,676
$ 2,018,269
$ 5,917,846
$ 1,989,235
$ 7,907,081
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products
$ 71,130
$ 81,671
$ 90,145
$ 242,946
$ 76,684
$ 71,255
$ 67,376
$ 215,315
$ 62,537
$ 277,852
Clean Energy & Fueling
72,962
99,034
90,208
262,204
79,572
93,430
80,101
253,103
74,083
327,186
Imaging & Identification
58,598
61,392
74,477
194,467
63,618
66,565
70,635
200,818
66,114
266,932
Pumps & Process Solutions
146,617
138,048
128,573
413,238
128,895
146,759
150,275
425,929
149,664
575,593
Climate & Sustainability
53,609
64,181
75,190
192,980
43,475
56,905
49,734
150,114
35,403
185,517
Total segment earnings
402,916
444,326
458,593
1,305,835
392,244
434,914
418,121
1,245,279
387,801
1,633,080
Purchase accounting expenses 1
53,286
47,019
40,526
140,831
35,516
35,162
35,587
106,265
35,715
141,980
Restructuring and other costs
10,552
7,944
8,613
27,109
4,162
10,779
(3,201)
11,740
26,696
38,436
Loss (gain) on dispositions 3
194
—
—
194
—
—
—
—
(206,338)
(206,338)
Corporate expense / other 4
37,404
27,967
27,876
93,247
37,173
39,910
33,249
110,332
45,966
156,298
Interest expense
26,552
26,989
29,789
83,330
26,823
26,661
26,433
79,917
26,402
106,319
Interest income
(775)
(949)
(1,244)
(2,968)
(680)
(942)
(1,466)
(3,088)
(1,353)
(4,441)
Earnings before provision for
275,703
335,356
353,033
964,092
289,250
323,344
327,519
940,113
460,713
1,400,826
Provision for income taxes
49,550
45,738
67,007
162,295
56,481
58,836
63,763
179,080
97,928
277,008
Net earnings
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 286,026
$ 801,797
$ 232,769
$ 264,508
$ 263,756
$ 761,033
$ 362,785
$ 1,123,818
SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN
Engineered Products
14.6 %
15.9 %
17.5 %
16.0 %
17.9 %
16.1 %
15.0 %
16.3 %
13.5 %
15.6 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
15.9 %
20.0 %
19.4 %
18.5 %
20.4 %
21.4 %
19.5 %
20.5 %
18.0 %
19.9 %
Imaging & Identification
21.5 %
22.2 %
26.4 %
23.4 %
22.4 %
22.6 %
24.1 %
23.1 %
22.6 %
22.9 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
33.7 %
31.3 %
29.7 %
31.5 %
32.7 %
34.2 %
34.3 %
33.8 %
33.5 %
33.7 %
Climate & Sustainability
13.4 %
14.8 %
16.3 %
14.9 %
11.7 %
13.2 %
11.6 %
12.2 %
9.4 %
11.5 %
Total segment earnings margin
19.6 %
20.6 %
21.2 %
20.5 %
21.0 %
21.4 %
20.7 %
21.0 %
19.5 %
20.7 %
Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold
Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset
3 Loss (gain) on dispositions includes working capital adjustments related to dispositions.
Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2021
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$ 1.57
$ 2.01
$ 2.01
$ 5.59
$ 1.62
$ 1.84
$ 1.83
$ 5.29
$ 2.52
$ 7.81
Diluted
$ 1.56
$ 2.00
$ 2.00
$ 5.55
$ 1.61
$ 1.82
$ 1.81
$ 5.24
$ 2.49
$ 7.74
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 286,026
$ 801,797
$ 232,769
$ 264,508
$ 263,756
$ 761,033
$ 362,785
$ 1,123,818
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
144,087
143,832
142,506
143,469
143,765
143,941
143,976
143,895
144,005
143,923
Diluted
145,329
144,669
143,257
144,413
144,938
145,118
145,440
145,220
145,460
145,273
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2021
Adjusted net earnings:
Net earnings
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 286,026
$ 801,797
$ 232,769
$ 264,508
$ 263,756
$ 761,033
$ 362,785
$ 1,123,818
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
53,286
47,019
40,526
140,831
35,516
35,162
35,587
106,265
35,715
141,980
Purchase accounting expenses, tax
(12,538)
(11,013)
(9,494)
(33,045)
(8,720)
(8,571)
(8,700)
(25,991)
(8,763)
(34,754)
Restructuring and other costs (benefits),
10,552
7,944
8,613
27,109
4,162
10,779
(3,201)
11,740
26,696
38,436
Restructuring and other costs (benefits),
(2,191)
(1,803)
(1,921)
(5,915)
(1,031)
(2,597)
902
(2,726)
(4,610)
(7,336)
Loss (gain) on dispositions, pre-tax 4
194
—
—
194
—
—
—
—
(206,338)
(206,338)
Loss (gain) on dispositions, tax-impact 2
(27)
—
—
(27)
—
—
—
—
53,218
53,218
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5
—
(22,579)
—
(22,579)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted net earnings
$ 275,429
$ 309,186
$ 323,750
$ 908,365
$ 262,696
$ 299,281
$ 288,344
$ 850,321
$ 258,703
$ 1,109,024
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:
Diluted net earnings per share
$ 1.56
$ 2.00
$ 2.00
$ 5.55
$ 1.61
$ 1.82
$ 1.81
$ 5.24
$ 2.49
$ 7.74
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
0.37
0.33
0.28
0.98
0.25
0.24
0.24
0.73
0.25
0.98
Purchase accounting expenses, tax
(0.09)
(0.08)
(0.07)
(0.23)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.18)
(0.06)
(0.24)
Restructuring and other costs (benefits),
0.07
0.05
0.06
0.19
0.03
0.07
(0.02)
0.08
0.18
0.26
Restructuring and other costs (benefits),
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.04)
(0.01)
(0.02)
0.01
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.05)
Loss (gain) on dispositions, pre-tax 4
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1.42)
(1.42)
Loss (gain) on dispositions, tax-impact 2
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.37
0.37
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5
—
(0.16)
—
(0.16)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$ 1.90
$ 2.14
$ 2.26
$ 6.29
$ 1.81
$ 2.06
$ 1.98
$ 5.86
$ 1.78
$ 7.63
Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired
Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits,
Q1 2022 represents working capital adjustments related to the disposition of Unified Brands ("UB") and the Race Winning Brands ("RWB") equity
Q2 and Q3 YTD 2022 represent a reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2021
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings
$ 71,130
$ 81,671
$ 90,145
$ 242,946
$ 76,684
$ 71,255
$ 67,376
$ 215,315
$ 62,537
$ 277,852
Other depreciation and amortization 1
7,274
6,799
6,819
20,892
6,708
5,814
7,132
19,654
7,382
27,036
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
78,404
88,470
96,964
263,838
83,392
77,069
74,508
234,969
69,919
304,888
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
16.1 %
17.2 %
18.8 %
17.4 %
19.5 %
17.4 %
16.6 %
17.8 %
15.1 %
17.1 %
Clean Energy & Fueling:
Segment earnings 3
$ 72,962
$ 99,034
$ 90,208
$ 262,204
$ 79,572
$ 93,430
$ 80,101
$ 253,103
$ 74,083
$ 327,186
Other depreciation and amortization 1
8,466
6,533
6,893
21,892
6,489
6,571
6,411
19,471
6,371
25,842
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
81,428
105,567
97,101
284,096
86,061
100,001
86,512
272,574
80,454
353,028
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
17.8 %
21.4 %
20.9 %
20.1 %
22.1 %
22.9 %
21.1 %
22.0 %
19.6 %
21.4 %
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings
$ 58,598
$ 61,392
$ 74,477
$ 194,467
$ 63,618
$ 66,565
$ 70,635
$ 200,818
$ 66,114
$ 266,932
Other depreciation and amortization 1
3,497
3,496
3,372
10,365
3,274
3,544
3,896
10,714
3,475
14,189
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
62,095
64,888
77,849
204,832
66,892
70,109
74,531
211,532
69,589
281,121
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
22.8 %
23.5 %
27.6 %
24.7 %
23.5 %
23.8 %
25.5 %
24.3 %
23.8 %
24.2 %
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings
$ 146,617
$ 138,048
$ 128,573
$ 413,238
$ 128,895
$ 146,759
$ 150,275
$ 425,929
$ 149,664
$ 575,593
Other depreciation and amortization 1
9,922
9,787
10,137
29,846
9,670
9,638
9,832
29,140
10,132
39,272
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
156,539
147,835
138,710
443,084
138,565
156,397
160,107
455,069
159,796
614,865
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
36.0 %
33.5 %
32.0 %
33.8 %
35.1 %
36.5 %
36.5 %
36.1 %
35.7 %
36.0 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies:
Segment earnings
$ 53,609
$ 64,181
$ 75,190
$ 192,980
$ 43,475
$ 56,905
$ 49,734
$ 150,114
$ 35,403
$ 185,517
Other depreciation and amortization 1
6,495
6,443
6,736
19,674
6,349
6,682
7,019
20,050
6,937
26,987
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
60,104
70,624
81,926
212,654
49,824
63,587
56,753
170,164
42,340
212,504
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
15.1 %
16.3 %
17.7 %
16.4 %
13.4 %
14.8 %
13.2 %
13.8 %
11.3 %
13.2 %
Total Segments:
Segment earnings 2, 3, 4
$ 402,916
$ 444,326
$ 458,593
$ 1,305,835
$ 392,244
$ 434,914
$ 418,121
$ 1,245,279
$ 387,801
$ 1,633,080
Other depreciation and amortization 1
35,654
33,058
33,957
102,669
32,490
32,249
34,290
99,029
34,297
133,326
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
438,570
477,384
492,550
1,408,504
424,734
467,163
452,411
1,344,308
422,098
1,766,406
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
21.4 %
22.1 %
22.8 %
22.1 %
22.7 %
23.0 %
22.4 %
22.7 %
21.2 %
22.3 %
Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and
2 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
Q1, Q2, and Q3 YTD 2022 exclude $12,097, $6,898, and $18,995 of amortization of inventory step-up, respectively, related to the Q4 2021 acquisitions within our
Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings to net earnings.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2021
Net earnings:
Adjusted segment EBITDA1:
Engineered Products
$ 78,404
$ 88,470
96,964
263,838
$ 83,392
$ 77,069
$ 74,508
$ 234,969
$ 69,919
$ 304,888
Clean Energy & Fueling
81,428
105,567
97,101
284,096
86,061
100,001
86,512
272,574
80,454
353,028
Imaging & Identification
62,095
64,888
77,849
204,832
66,892
70,109
74,531
211,532
69,589
281,121
Pumps & Process Solutions
156,539
147,835
138,710
443,084
138,565
156,397
160,107
455,069
159,796
614,865
Climate & Sustainability
60,104
70,624
81,926
212,654
49,824
63,587
56,753
170,164
42,340
212,504
Total adjusted segment EBITDA 1
438,570
477,384
492,550
1,408,504
424,734
467,163
452,411
1,344,308
422,098
1,766,406
Less: Other depreciation and
35,654
33,058
33,957
102,669
32,490
32,249
34,290
99,029
34,297
133,326
Total segment earnings 1
402,916
444,326
458,593
1,305,835
392,244
434,914
418,121
1,245,279
387,801
1,633,080
Purchase accounting expenses 3
53,286
47,019
40,526
140,831
35,516
35,162
35,587
106,265
35,715
141,980
Restructuring and other costs
10,552
7,944
8,613
27,109
4,162
10,779
(3,201)
11,740
26,696
38,436
Loss (gain) on dispositions 5
194
—
—
194
—
—
—
—
(206,338)
(206,338)
Corporate expense / other 6
37,404
27,967
27,876
93,247
37,173
39,910
33,249
110,332
45,966
156,298
Interest expense
26,552
26,989
29,789
83,330
26,823
26,661
26,433
79,917
26,402
106,319
Interest income
(775)
(949)
(1,244)
(2,968)
(680)
(942)
(1,466)
(3,088)
(1,353)
(4,441)
Earnings before provision for
275,703
335,356
353,033
964,092
289,250
323,344
327,519
940,113
460,713
1,400,826
Provision for income taxes
49,550
45,738
67,007
162,295
56,481
58,836
63,763
179,080
97,928
277,008
Net earnings
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 286,026
$ 801,797
$ 232,769
$ 264,508
$ 263,756
$ 761,033
$ 362,785
$ 1,123,818
1 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase
Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired
Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits,
5 Loss (gain) on dispositions includes working capital adjustments related to dispositions.
Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2022
Q3
Q3 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
17.6 %
16.9 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
(0.5) %
(0.5) %
Imaging & Identification
4.9 %
1.0 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
1.9 %
6.9 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
19.3 %
16.0 %
Total Organic
9.0 %
8.6 %
Acquisitions
4.4 %
4.3 %
Dispositions
(1.7) %
(1.7) %
Currency translation
(4.8) %
(3.6) %
Total*
6.9 %
7.6 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2022
Q3
Q3 YTD
Organic
United States
11.2 %
10.9 %
Other Americas
(5.6) %
(5.5) %
Europe
8.7 %
8.9 %
Asia
13.0 %
10.1 %
Other
(1.5) %
(2.4) %
Total Organic
9.0 %
8.6 %
Acquisitions
4.4 %
4.3 %
Dispositions
(1.7) %
(1.7) %
Currency translation
(4.8) %
(3.6) %
Total*
6.9 %
7.6 %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation
Range
2022 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)
$ 7.40
$ 7.50
Purchase accounting expenses, net
0.99
Restructuring and other costs, net
0.17
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
(0.16)
2022 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)
$ 8.40
$ 8.50
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Quarterly Cash Flow
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2021
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$ 23,683
$ 178,773
$ 264,625
$ 467,081
$ 177,184
$ 260,073
$ 351,329
$ 788,586
$ 327,279
$ 1,115,865
Investing activities
(46,963)
(68,890)
(286,208)
(402,061)
(29,572)
(121,631)
(135,439)
(286,642)
(706,111)
(992,753)
Financing activities
(75,204)
120,469
(178,844)
(133,579)
(124,239)
(75,949)
(74,610)
(274,798)
24,918
(249,880)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2021
Cash flow from operating
$ 23,683
$ 178,773
$ 264,625
$ 467,081
$ 177,184
$ 260,073
$ 351,329
$ 788,586
$ 327,279
$ 1,115,865
Less: Capital expenditures
(50,381)
(50,196)
(65,462)
(166,039)
(31,260)
(41,971)
(47,926)
(121,157)
(50,308)
(171,465)
Free cash flow
$ (26,698)
$ 128,577
$ 199,163
$ 301,042
$ 145,924
$ 218,102
$ 303,403
$ 667,429
$ 276,971
$ 944,400
Cash flow from operating
1.2 %
8.3 %
12.3 %
7.3 %
9.5 %
12.8 %
17.4 %
13.3 %
16.5 %
14.1 %
Cash flow from operating
8.6 %
57.8 %
81.7 %
51.4 %
67.4 %
86.9 %
121.8 %
92.7 %
126.5 %
100.6 %
Free cash flow as a
-1.3 %
6.0 %
9.2 %
4.7 %
7.8 %
10.7 %
15.0 %
11.3 %
13.9 %
11.9 %
Free cash flow as a
-9.7 %
41.6 %
61.5 %
33.1 %
55.5 %
72.9 %
105.2 %
78.5 %
107.1 %
85.2 %
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2022
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q3 YTD
Q4
FY 2021
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$ 541,035
$ 452,668
$ 512,374
$ 1,506,077
$ 528,310
$ 497,200
$ 502,767
$ 1,528,277
$ 585,452
$ 2,113,729
Clean Energy & Fueling
501,491
487,861
432,259
1,421,611
422,668
453,146
467,821
1,343,635
398,844
1,742,479
Imaging & Identification
307,104
292,136
281,789
881,029
293,614
299,608
293,782
887,004
303,400
1,190,404
Pumps & Process Solutions
459,790
471,693
415,253
1,346,736
551,365
521,010
490,581
1,562,956
460,105
2,023,061
Climate & Sustainability
444,852
403,574
422,820
1,271,246
537,326
606,545
540,280
1,684,151
632,849
2,317,000
Intersegment eliminations
(2,295)
(1,207)
(423)
(3,925)
(863)
(498)
(407)
(1,768)
(290)
(2,058)
Total consolidated bookings
$ 2,251,977
$ 2,106,725
$ 2,064,072
$ 6,422,774
$ 2,332,420
$ 2,377,011
$ 2,294,824
$ 7,004,255
$ 2,380,360
$ 9,384,615
BACKLOG
Engineered Products
$ 830,135
$ 759,589
$ 742,766
$ 562,557
$ 613,517
$ 662,834
$ 785,085
Clean Energy & Fueling
426,342
411,350
368,050
238,822
256,497
312,176
383,572
Imaging & Identification
243,411
255,255
241,896
198,556
206,125
204,766
212,098
Pumps & Process Solutions
704,935
715,646
679,955
539,097
634,477
682,415
688,931
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
1,218,155
1,186,180
1,139,737
677,309
854,188
964,233
1,174,479
Intersegment
(1,756)
(1,839)
(1,439)
(544)
(262)
(252)
(225)
Total consolidated
$ 3,421,222
$ 3,326,181
$ 3,170,965
$ 2,215,797
$ 2,564,542
$ 2,826,172
$ 3,243,940
Bookings Growth Factors
2022
Q3
Q3 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
0.8 %
(1.2) %
Clean Energy & Fueling
(17.6) %
(8.5) %
Imaging & Identification
3.7 %
4.7 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
(12.2) %
(10.9) %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
(11.3) %
(15.3) %
Total Organic
(8.2) %
(7.5) %
Acquisitions
3.6 %
3.7 %
Dispositions
(1.7) %
(1.7) %
Currency translation
(3.8) %
(2.8) %
Total*
(10.1) %
(8.3) %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings, total segment earnings margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and gain/loss on dispositions. Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period. We exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. While we have a history of acquisition activity, our acquisitions do not happen in a predictive cycle. Exclusion of purchase accounting expenses facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time. We believe it is important to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share or adjusted earnings per share represents diluted EPS adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and gain/loss on dispositions.
Total segment earnings is defined as the sum of earnings before purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, gain/loss on dispositions, corporate expenses/other, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes for all segments. Total segment earnings margin is defined as total segment earnings divided by revenue.
Adjusted segment EBITDA is defined as segment earnings plus other depreciation and amortization expense, which relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs/benefits. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted segment EBITDA divided by revenue.
Management believes the non-GAAP measures above are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings equals free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of performance because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.
Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet been satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
