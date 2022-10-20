S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD QUARTERLY EPS AND NET INCOME

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced net income of $37.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $28.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 and net income of $27.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
Third Quarter of 2022 Highlights:
- Record EPS and net income for the third quarter of 2022.
- EPS and net income increased more than 28% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and by approximately 35% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- Solid return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.64%, return on average equity (ROE) of 12.47% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 18.46%.
- Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) of 2.15%.
- Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) expanded 48 basis points to 4.04% for the third quarter.
- Net interest income increased $8.6 million, or 11.4%, compared to the second quarter.
- Loans, excluding PPP, increased $63.1 million, or 3.6% annualized, with strong consumer loan growth of $113.5 million.
- Nonperforming assets decreased $10.0 million, or 25.8%, resulting in a nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, ratio of 0.41% compared to 0.55% at June 30, 2022.
- S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.3%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per share compared to the prior quarter.
"We are excited to share an exceptionally strong quarter with record EPS and net income. Our balance sheet is well-positioned in this rising interest rate environment resulting in significant net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Our financial performance, driven by our award-winning customer experience and employee engagement give us great optimism as we move through the current economic environment."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $8.6 million, or 11.4%, to $83.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $75.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher interest rates in the third quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 58 basis points to 4.69% compared to 4.11% in the second quarter of 2022. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 29 basis points to 0.43% compared to 0.14% in the second quarter of 2022. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 48 basis points to 4.04% compared to 3.56% in the prior quarter. The increase in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was due to higher yields on loans and a better earning asset mix only partially offset by a higher cost of deposits.
Asset Quality
Total nonperforming assets decreased $10.0 million, or 25.8%, to $28.8 million at September 30, 2022 compared to $38.8 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO, decreased 14 basis points to 0.41% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.55% at June 30, 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 1.40% of total portfolio loans as of September 30, 2022 compared to 1.39% at June 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was related to additional uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment.
"We continue to execute on our strategic initiative to improve our asset quality which drove nonperforming assets down twenty-five percent this quarter. Improving asset quality will remain a strategic priority for us especially given the evolving macroeconomic outlook," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Noninterest income increased $2.2 million to $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Other income increased $1.8 million in the third quarter primarily related to a lower unfavorable decline in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan and a gain on sale of OREO of $0.6 million. Noninterest expense increased $1.2 million to $49.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $48.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 mainly due to an increase of $1.9 million in salaries and employee benefits related to a lower decline in the fair value of the liability in a nonqualified benefit plan and higher pension expense. Professional services and legal decreased $0.5 million related to various consulting engagements during the second quarter of 2022.
Financial Condition
Total assets were $8.9 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $9.1 billion at June 30, 2022. The decrease in total assets related to a $209.8 million decline in cash balances which was mainly due to a decrease in total deposits and an increase in loans. Total portfolio loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program increased by $63.1 million, or 3.6% annualized, compared to June 30, 2022. The consumer loan portfolio grew $113.5 million with strong growth across all consumer loan categories compared to June 30, 2022. Total deposits decreased $201.7 million to $7.4 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $7.6 billion at June 30, 2022. The decline in deposits was due to the competitive market driven by rising interest rates.
During the third quarter of 2022, 117,283 common shares were repurchased at a total cost of $3.5 million, or an average of $29.71 per share. S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.
Dividend
S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.31 per share cash dividend on October 17, 2022. This dividend compares to a $0.29 per share cash dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 3, 2022.
Conference Call
S&T will host its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 20, 2022. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "3rd Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until October 27, 2022, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 46631.
About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $8.9 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power in 2022. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; our ability to successfully manage our CEO transition; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.
Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
2022
2022
2021
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$83,035
$71,018
$66,914
Investment Securities:
Taxable
6,305
5,995
4,176
Tax-exempt
380
484
595
Dividends
115
102
84
Total Interest and Dividend Income
89,835
77,599
71,769
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
5,197
1,790
2,439
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities
840
615
619
Total Interest Expense
6,037
2,405
3,058
NET INTEREST INCOME
83,798
75,194
68,711
Provision for credit losses
2,498
3,204
3,388
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
81,300
71,990
65,323
NONINTEREST INCOME
Net gain on sale of securities
198
—
—
Debit and credit card
4,768
4,756
4,579
Service charges on deposit accounts
4,333
4,181
3,923
Wealth management
3,212
3,247
3,464
Mortgage banking
425
466
2,162
Other
1,824
(20)
1,718
Total Noninterest Income
14,760
12,630
15,846
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
26,700
24,811
25,228
Data processing and information technology
4,220
4,104
4,001
Occupancy
3,490
3,634
3,660
Furniture, equipment and software
2,915
2,939
2,745
Professional services and legal
1,851
2,380
1,550
Other taxes
1,559
1,682
1,830
Marketing
1,367
1,524
890
FDIC insurance
598
882
1,210
Other
6,933
6,468
6,127
Total Noninterest Expense
49,633
48,424
47,241
Income Before Taxes
46,427
36,196
33,928
Income tax expense
9,178
7,338
6,330
Net Income
$37,249
$28,858
$27,598
Per Share Data
Shares outstanding at end of period
39,012,773
39,148,999
39,367,847
Average shares outstanding - diluted
38,975,145
39,099,631
39,062,080
Diluted earnings per share
$0.95
$0.74
$0.70
Dividends declared per share
$0.30
$0.30
$0.28
Dividend yield (annualized)
4.09 %
4.37 %
3.80 %
Dividends paid to net income
31.39 %
40.86 %
39.83 %
Book value
$29.56
$30.10
$30.52
Tangible book value (1)
$19.87
$20.44
$20.89
Market value
$29.31
$27.43
$29.47
Profitability Ratios (Annualized)
Return on average assets
1.64 %
1.25 %
1.15 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
12.47 %
9.83 %
9.13 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2)
18.46 %
14.63 %
13.53 %
Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3)
2.15 %
1.71 %
1.56 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4)
50.19 %
54.82 %
55.50 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans, including fees
$218,646
$204,088
Investment Securities:
Taxable
17,236
11,532
Tax-exempt
1,346
2,098
Dividends
315
409
Total Interest and Dividend Income
237,543
218,127
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
8,840
8,572
Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities
1,978
1,881
Total Interest Expense
10,818
10,453
NET INTEREST INCOME
226,725
207,674
Provision for credit losses
5,190
9,087
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
221,535
198,587
NONINTEREST INCOME
Net gain on sale of securities
198
29
Debit and credit card
14,587
13,486
Service charges on deposit accounts
12,488
11,039
Wealth management
9,701
9,576
Mortgage banking
1,906
8,206
Other
3,736
6,257
Total Noninterest Income
42,616
48,593
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
75,223
73,070
Data processing and information technology
12,759
12,012
Occupancy
11,006
10,921
Furniture, equipment and software
8,631
7,787
Professional services and legal
6,180
4,718
Other taxes
4,778
5,098
Marketing
4,252
3,208
FDIC insurance
2,417
3,180
Other
20,225
18,742
Total Noninterest Expense
145,471
138,736
Income Before Taxes
118,680
108,444
Income tax expense
23,430
20,578
Net Income
$95,250
$87,866
Per Share Data
Average shares outstanding - diluted
39,049,151
39,044,870
Diluted earnings per share
$2.43
$2.24
Dividends declared per share
$0.89
$0.84
Dividends paid to net income
36.61 %
37.50 %
Profitability Ratios (annualized)
Return on average assets
1.38 %
1.26 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
10.73 %
9.96 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)
15.91 %
14.87 %
Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)
1.79 %
1.68 %
Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)
53.75 %
53.75 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
2022
2022
2021
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits
$134,903
$344,694
$934,377
Securities, at fair value
997,428
1,068,576
870,121
Loans held for sale
1,039
1,311
4,303
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
3,134,841
3,191,670
3,225,863
Commercial and industrial
1,714,714
1,695,031
1,698,784
Commercial construction
390,093
410,425
499,317
Total Commercial Loans
5,239,648
5,297,126
5,423,964
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
1,043,973
975,108
887,937
Home equity
642,937
611,893
548,396
Installment and other consumer
126,629
119,938
97,606
Consumer construction
43,729
36,829
12,184
Total Consumer Loans
1,857,268
1,743,768
1,546,123
Total Portfolio Loans
7,096,916
7,040,894
6,970,087
Allowance for credit losses
(99,694)
(98,095)
(108,348)
Total Portfolio Loans, Net
6,997,222
6,942,799
6,861,739
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost
10,900
7,949
9,893
Goodwill
373,424
373,424
373,424
Other assets
421,053
365,061
382,197
Total Assets
$8,935,969
$9,103,814
$9,436,054
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$2,663,176
$2,736,849
$2,652,314
Interest-bearing demand
847,825
880,432
971,321
Money market
1,818,642
1,888,506
2,045,320
Savings
1,128,169
1,125,344
1,074,896
Certificates of deposit
952,785
981,116
1,201,268
Total Deposits
7,410,597
7,612,247
7,945,119
Borrowings:
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
—
39,259
72,586
Short-term borrowings
35,000
—
—
Long-term borrowings
14,853
21,988
22,693
Junior subordinated debt securities
54,438
54,423
64,128
Total Borrowings
104,291
115,670
159,407
Other liabilities
267,900
197,539
129,847
Total Liabilities
7,782,788
7,925,456
8,234,373
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total Shareholders' Equity
1,153,181
1,178,358
1,201,681
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$8,935,969
$9,103,814
$9,436,054
Capitalization Ratios
Shareholders' equity / assets
12.90 %
12.94 %
12.73 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets(9)
9.06 %
9.17 %
9.08 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.75 %
10.25 %
9.65 %
Common equity tier 1 capital
12.53 %
12.34 %
12.07 %
Risk-based capital - tier 1
12.93 %
12.74 %
12.48 %
Risk-based capital - total
14.43 %
14.23 %
14.06 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
2022
2022
2021
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$158,700
2.05 %
$528,413
0.78 %
$914,370
0.16 %
Securities, at fair value
1,051,534
2.28 %
1,024,106
2.19 %
836,019
2.19 %
Loans held for sale
1,032
5.36 %
1,406
3.95 %
3,656
3.35 %
Commercial real estate
3,159,543
4.63 %
3,197,406
4.14 %
3,239,867
3.68 %
Commercial and industrial
1,704,271
5.10 %
1,685,728
4.31 %
1,744,684
4.17 %
Commercial construction
405,460
5.05 %
404,856
3.78 %
490,940
3.20 %
Total Commercial Loans
5,269,274
4.81 %
5,287,990
4.16 %
5,475,491
3.80 %
Residential mortgage
1,005,139
4.12 %
939,756
3.98 %
875,684
4.00 %
Home equity
629,827
4.34 %
594,529
3.56 %
547,984
3.34 %
Installment and other consumer
123,010
6.10 %
119,041
5.36 %
92,615
5.85 %
Consumer construction
40,975
3.47 %
31,204
3.36 %
13,626
3.66 %
Total Consumer Loans
1,798,951
4.31 %
1,684,530
3.92 %
1,529,909
3.87 %
Total Portfolio Loans
7,068,225
4.69 %
6,972,520
4.11 %
7,005,400
3.81 %
Total Loans
7,069,257
4.69 %
6,973,926
4.11 %
7,009,056
3.81 %
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
8,398
4.55 %
8,939
3.69 %
9,981
2.62 %
Total Interest-earning Assets
8,287,889
4.33 %
8,535,384
3.67 %
8,769,425
3.28 %
Noninterest-earning assets
721,480
690,207
724,759
Total Assets
$9,009,369
$9,225,591
$9,494,184
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing demand
$872,302
0.07 %
$979,514
0.07 %
$962,139
0.08 %
Money market
1,861,389
0.69 %
1,930,852
0.15 %
2,062,958
0.18 %
Savings
1,131,575
0.10 %
1,118,346
0.05 %
1,059,904
0.03 %
Certificates of deposit
962,898
0.61 %
1,001,775
0.31 %
1,240,345
0.41 %
Total Interest-bearing Deposits
4,828,164
0.43 %
5,030,487
0.14 %
5,325,346
0.18 %
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
12,668
0.10 %
50,037
0.10 %
71,054
0.10 %
Short-term borrowings
10,379
3.16 %
—
— %
—
— %
Long-term borrowings
17,278
2.25 %
22,072
2.01 %
22,841
1.99 %
Junior subordinated debt securities
54,428
4.78 %
54,413
3.62 %
64,118
3.01 %
Total Borrowings
94,753
3.52 %
126,522
1.95 %
158,012
1.56 %
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
4,922,917
0.49 %
5,157,009
0.19 %
5,483,358
0.22 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,901,290
2,891,032
2,812,185
Shareholders' equity
1,185,162
1,177,550
1,198,641
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,009,369
$9,225,591
$9,494,184
Net Interest Margin(10)
4.04 %
3.56 %
3.14 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$478,896
0.60 %
$669,593
0.12 %
Securities, at fair value
1,026,131
2.19 %
815,197
2.24 %
Loans held for sale
1,326
4.15 %
4,780
3.02 %
Commercial real estate
3,204,371
4.14 %
3,248,417
3.71 %
Commercial and industrial
1,700,923
4.47 %
1,863,447
4.13 %
Commercial construction
406,513
4.05 %
479,733
3.30 %
Total Commercial Loans
5,311,807
4.24 %
5,591,597
3.81 %
Residential mortgage
947,454
4.04 %
878,709
4.13 %
Home equity
598,595
3.80 %
538,931
3.49 %
Installment and other consumer
117,388
5.64 %
85,640
6.06 %
Consumer construction
31,407
3.41 %
14,257
4.92 %
Total Consumer Loans
1,694,844
4.05 %
1,517,538
4.02 %
Total Portfolio Loans
7,006,651
4.19 %
7,109,135
3.86 %
Total Loans
7,007,977
4.19 %
7,113,915
3.86 %
Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock
8,869
3.86 %
10,579
4.07 %
Total Interest-earning Assets
8,521,873
3.75 %
8,609,284
3.41 %
Noninterest-earning assets
706,640
728,314
Total Assets
$9,228,513
$9,337,598
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing demand
$945,733
0.07 %
$952,297
0.09 %
Money market
1,948,653
0.32 %
2,023,583
0.18 %
Savings
1,119,739
0.06 %
1,033,581
0.04 %
Certificates of deposit
1,011,228
0.41 %
1,291,666
0.51 %
Total Interest-bearing deposits
5,025,353
0.24 %
5,301,126
0.22 %
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
47,912
0.10 %
67,872
0.12 %
Short-term borrowings
3,498
3.16 %
8,425
0.19 %
Long-term borrowings
20,535
2.06 %
23,139
2.00 %
Junior subordinated debt securities
54,413
3.79 %
64,103
3.05 %
Total Borrowings
126,358
2.09 %
163,539
1.54 %
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities
5,151,711
0.28 %
5,464,665
0.26 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
2,890,375
2,693,530
Shareholders' equity
1,186,427
1,179,403
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$9,228,513
$9,337,598
Net Interest Margin(8)
3.58 %
3.25 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
2022
2022
2021
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Nonperforming Loans (NPL)
Commercial loans:
% NPL
% NPL
% NPL
Commercial real estate
$8,556
0.27 %
$15,783
0.49 %
$56,400
1.71 %
Commercial and industrial
3,847
0.22 %
4,454
0.26 %
38,581
2.27 %
Commercial construction
384
0.10 %
864
0.21 %
4,053
0.75 %
Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans
12,787
0.24 %
21,101
0.40 %
99,034
1.83 %
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
7,357
0.70 %
8,137
0.83 %
9,172
1.03 %
Home equity
2,216
0.34 %
2,281
0.37 %
2,917
0.53 %
Installment and other consumer
417
0.33 %
256
0.21 %
189
0.19 %
Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans
9,990
0.54 %
10,674
0.61 %
12,278
0.79 %
Total Nonperforming Loans
$22,777
0.32 %
$31,775
0.45 %
$111,312
1.60 %
2022
2022
2021
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Charge-offs
$1,239
$7,678
$4,207
Recoveries
(529)
(4,666)
(616)
Net Loan Charge-offs
$710
$3,012
$3,591
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
$304
($125)
$3,652
Commercial and industrial
80
2,712
(277)
Commercial construction
—
—
54
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs
384
2,587
3,429
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
41
13
2
Home equity
111
6
37
Installment and other consumer
174
406
123
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
326
425
162
Total Net Loan Charge-offs
$710
$3,012
$3,591
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)
Charge-offs
$9,899
$19,477
Recoveries
(8,213)
(2,601)
Net Loan Charge-offs
$1,686
$16,876
Net Loan Charge-offs
Commercial loans:
Commercial real estate
$356
$10,945
Commercial and industrial
285
5,431
Commercial construction
(1)
51
Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs
640
16,427
Consumer loans:
Residential mortgage
135
17
Home equity
97
279
Installment and other consumer
814
153
Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs
1,046
449
Total Net Loan Charge-offs
$1,686
$16,876
2022
2022
2021
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Asset Quality Data
Nonperforming loans
$22,777
$31,775
$111,312
OREO
6,022
7,046
13,370
Total nonperforming assets
28,799
38,821
124,682
Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)
3,860
4,010
14,033
Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)
8,925
9,338
13,782
Total troubled debt restructurings
12,785
13,348
27,815
Nonperforming loans / total loans
0.32 %
0.45 %
1.60 %
Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO
0.41 %
0.55 %
1.78 %
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans
1.40 %
1.39 %
1.55 %
Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP
1.41 %
1.40 %
1.60 %
Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans
438 %
309 %
97 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$710
$3,012
$3,590
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) / average loans
0.04 %
0.17 %
0.21 %
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
Asset Quality Data
Net loan charge-offs
$1,686
$16,875
Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans
0.03 %
0.32 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
2022
2022
2021
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,153,181
$1,178,358
$1,201,681
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(377,961)
(378,259)
(379,218)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$775,220
$800,099
$822,463
Common shares outstanding
39,013
39,149
39,368
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
$19.87
$20.44
$20.89
(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (annualized)
$147,781
$115,750
$109,492
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
1,181
1,197
1,369
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
$148,962
$116,947
$110,861
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,185,162
$1,177,550
$1,198,641
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(378,154)
(378,453)
(379,443)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$807,008
$799,097
$819,198
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
18.46 %
14.63 %
13.53 %
(3) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income before taxes
$46,427
$36,196
$33,928
Plus: Provision for credit losses
2,498
3,204
3,388
Total
$48,925
$39,400
$37,316
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$194,106
$158,034
$148,051
Average assets
$9,009,369
$9,225,591
$9,494,184
PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
2.15 %
1.71 %
1.56 %
(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense
$49,633
$48,424
$47,241
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
83,798
75,194
68,711
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
521
506
557
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$84,319
$75,700
$69,268
Noninterest income
14,760
12,630
15,846
Less: net gains on sale of securities
(198)
—
—
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
$98,881
$88,330
$85,114
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
50.19 %
54.82 %
55.50 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2021
(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)
Net income (annualized)
$127,350
$117,477
Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax
1,217
1,409
Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)
$128,567
$118,886
Average total shareholders' equity
$1,186,427
$1,179,403
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(378,454)
(379,788)
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
$807,973
$799,615
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
15.91 %
14.87 %
(6) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
Income before taxes
$118,680
$108,444
Plus: Provision for credit losses
5,190
9,087
Total
$123,870
$117,531
Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)
$165,614
$157,139
Average assets
$9,228,513
$9,337,598
PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)
1.79 %
1.68 %
(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)
Noninterest expense
$145,471
$138,736
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
226,725
207,674
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
1,520
1,806
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$228,245
$209,480
Noninterest income
42,616
48,593
Less: net gains on sale of securities
(198)
(29)
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income
$270,663
$258,044
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
53.75 %
53.75 %
(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income and dividend income
$237,543
$218,127
Less: interest expense
(10,818)
(10,453)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$226,725
$207,674
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
1,520
1,806
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$228,245
$209,480
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
$305,163
$280,074
Average interest-earning assets
$8,521,873
$8,609,284
Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.58 %
3.25 %
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
2022
2022
2021
Third
Second
Third
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
Total shareholders' equity
$1,153,181
$1,178,358
$1,201,681
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(377,961)
(378,259)
(379,218)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$775,220
$800,099
$822,463
Total assets
$8,935,969
$9,103,814
$9,436,054
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability
(377,961)
(378,259)
(379,218)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$8,558,008
$8,725,555
$9,056,836
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
9.06 %
9.17 %
9.08 %
(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)
Interest income and dividend income
$89,835
$77,599
$71,769
Less: interest expense
(6,037)
(2,405)
(3,058)
Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income
$83,798
$75,194
$68,711
Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment
521
506
557
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
$84,319
$75,700
$69,268
Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)
$334,526
$303,633
$274,812
Average interest-earning assets
$8,287,889
$8,535,384
$8,769,425
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
4.04 %
3.56 %
3.14 %
