Freedom Mortgage Taps Mike Mell to Lead Wholesale Division

Company launches 4EVER Wholesale campaign to celebrate more than 30 years of serving lenders and brokers

—MBA Annual attendees invited to visit booth #701 at Nashville's Music City Center—

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Mortgage, one of the largest full-service independent mortgage companies and the top VA and top Federal Housing Administration (FHA) (government-insured) lender in the U.S. in 2021, has named Mike Mell Senior Vice President of Wholesale Lending. In leading the Freedom Mortgage Wholesale Division, Mell oversees a national sales team that includes regional sales managers and account executives across the country.

Freedom Mortgage has experienced professionals available to assist mortgage brokers in closing the most complicated loan

Mell, a 27-year mortgage industry veteran with deep expertise in wholesale lending operations, joined Freedom Mortgage in 2005 and previously served as Senior Vice President of Sales.

"While there's major turbulence in our industry, especially in wholesale lending, Freedom Mortgage has the right leadership and strategy in place to help our partners weather the storm," said Stanley C. Middleman, Freedom Mortgage President and CEO. "Mike is already doing a fantastic job leading his team and working with mortgage brokers across the country to provide customized solutions to close each loan."

"I'm thrilled to be leading Freedom Mortgage's Wholesale Division," Mell said. "We're already one of the nation's top wholesale lenders with expertise in helping mortgage brokers close loans, especially VA and FHA products. In fact, our government lending experience is unmatched. I look forward to expanding our wholesale business and helping our sales partners thrive by providing their clients with the financing to achieve their homeownership dreams."

Freedom Mortgage also announced the launch of its Historically, Currently, 4EVER Wholesale campaign to promote the company's strength and staying power in wholesale lending and to celebrate over 30 years serving mortgage brokers across the country.

"We're proud some of our wholesale partners have been working with us for over three decades," said Mell. "Our goal has always been to help build their businesses, and most importantly, close every loan on time. We also want our partners to know we have experienced professionals available to assist in closing the most complicated loans to foster expanded homeownership opportunities."

About Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Freedom Mortgage is an independent mortgage company that provides mortgage loans through wholesale and correspondent channels. One of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders/services, the company is licensed in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Freedom Mortgage was the #1 VA and #1 FHA (government-insured) lender in the U.S. in 2021 (Inside Mortgage Finance, 2021), and one of the mortgage industry's largest philanthropic supporters of the USO of Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is also renowned for its vibrant work environment where all team members can thrive. In 2021, Freedom Mortgage was named one of Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces as well as in Top Workplaces USA. Additionally, the company joined the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll once again in 2022 for being recognized for the eighth time as one of the fastest-growing companies across the country. Freedom Mortgage's mission is to foster homeownership for all consumers across America. For more information, please visit FreedomMortgage.com.

