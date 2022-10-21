SUMMIT One Vanderbilt's "It Felt Like…" Campaign, Directed by Warren Fu, Cinematically Brings to

Life Unscripted Testimonials Overheard From Visitors Experiencing NYC's Most Immersive Destination

To Announce the Campaign and Give Back on Their Anniversary, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Will Have

Taxis Designed with Reflective Balloons Driving Around Midtown Manhattan This Weekend. Those Lucky

Enough to Hail One Will Receive Free Rides and Tickets to SUMMIT.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt celebrates its First Anniversary by launching its new global brand campaign, "It felt like…" directed by Warren Fu working alongside creative agency C47. The campaign evokes emotions by showing the reasons why the destination is much more than an "observation deck." SUMMIT is a fully multisensory experience spanning three immersive floors.

SUMMIT ONE VANDERBILT CELEBRATES FIRST ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW IMAGINATIVE GLOBAL BRAND CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

SUMMIT, produced by SL Green, includes a 4-chapter transformational art experience, "AIR," created by artist Kenzo Digital with interior design by Snøhetta. Each guest has a unique personal journey of emotion and discovery at SUMMIT as they navigate through a masterful blend of art, technology, architecture, and thrill.

In its first year, SUMMIT is proud to have contributed to New York's pandemic recovery by welcoming 1.4 million guests from almost every country in the world and creating hundreds of jobs within the community. SUMMIT is also committed to giving 1% of all ticket sales to the SUMMIT Foundation to be donated to numerous local charities in need.

The destination has earned numerous accolades in a short duration of time. SUMMIT has been named one of the most Instagrammable places in the world by ELLE Magazine, climbed into the "Top 25 Things to Do in New York City" on Trip Advisor and was voted "Best Landmark" in the United States by Tiqets. The overwhelming notoriety has inspired inquiries from cities around the world interested in taking the SUMMIT experience global.

"We are overwhelmed by the enormous success of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt in its first year, exceeding our expectations by quickly becoming a worldwide entertainment icon, an Instagram phenomenon and a pillar of New York's economic recovery," said Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO of SL Green. "SUMMIT is the type of experience that New York needs right now, and nothing makes me happier than seeing thousands of people flocking here each day to engage with our city in new and special ways."

"It's been truly incredible to witness the response to SUMMIT over the past year," said Kenzo Digital, creator of "AIR" and artist and CEO of Kenzo Digital Immersive. "To be inside the experience at any given time - day or night, rain or shine - is to see a collective human transformation, a coming together of New Yorkers and travelers alike in a spirit of joy and revelry that is unlike anything else. SUMMIT is poised to continue to inspire visitors for many years, and we are excited to consider how this energy and sense of purpose can be brought to other cities around the world."

SUMMIT is a unique place, so it is only fitting to launch the "It felt like…" campaign, a unique approach to marketing for a global destination. The campaign depicts spectacular visuals of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt while tapping into emotion by using unscripted testimonials from real visitors to showcase the surreal feelings the destination evokes. The campaign films show a father seeing New York City through his daughter's eyes as well as a woman feeling the sensation of flying through space.

Warren Fu, a Clio Award-winning and MTV VMA Video of the Year-nominated short film director, was able to beautifully depict the artistic and transformational nature of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt within the campaign visuals, while also bringing viewers into the imaginations of visitors. In his first brand spot for a global tourism and leisure destination, the director pulled from his experience directing music videos, album art and other creative assets for visionary artists like Daft Punk, The Strokes, Haim, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish to bring a fresh look to an ad for an attraction.

The diverse vignettes in the campaign brilliantly display SUMMIT's most unbeknownst yet magical element. After the sun sets, SUMMIT turns into a very different experience. Nighttime guests will experience "AIR at NIGHT", part of Kenzo Digital's design that transforms the space into a one-of-a-kind beacon of light, energy and color that can even be seen while looking at One Vanderbilt from the outside.

"It was such a privilege to shoot in such an epic, cinematic place like SUMMIT. It's incredible what Kenzo Digital and the team were able to bring to life. The way that the light, the clouds, the city and the people are reflected in the space creates a new breathtaking experience each time," said Warren Fu.

In tandem with the launch of the new campaign, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has developed a bespoke merchandise kit with popular jewelry brand, 8 Other Reasons (8OR) that is now available at the attraction's two onsite boutiques. The collaboration provides tools, such as lights and colored glasses, that, like the experiences at SUMMIT, enhance your perceptions of reality. The collaboration was inspired by how the founder of 8OR Charles Licaa felt at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt. It felt like… "[I] was walking on my own runway."

To enhance the celebration and give back, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is taking over taxis across Midtown Manhattan this weekend. Visitors and locals alike can keep an eye out for cars that feature SUMMIT's signature reflective balloons. These branded cabs will provide lucky passengers with free trips and tickets to SUMMIT One Vanderbilt throughout the day on Friday October 21st and Saturday October 22nd.

About SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

Produced by SL Green, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is NYC's newest observation & art experience with 360-degree views of the city and beyond. Located in the crown of One Vanderbilt in Midtown with the immersive art experience designed by Kenzo Digital and interior design by Snøhetta, the story-driven, innovative destination combines unparalleled vistas, curated multi-sensory experiences and cutting-edge technology. Visitors will experience way more than just spectacular views as SUMMIT offers four rooms of unique art installations spread out across three floors, starting with TRANSCENDENCE comprising 30,375 square feet of mirrors. Daring adventurers can step out into fully transparent glass sky boxes called LEVITATION that jut out of the building and suspend guests 1,100 feet above Madison Avenue, as well as ASCENT, an all-glass enclosed elevator that travels up the outside of the building. For more information to purchase tickets and sign up for emails to receive exclusive information on SUMMIT, please visit: https://summitov.com/

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 62 buildings totaling 33.6 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 29.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 3.5 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About C47

C47 is a coalition of independent strategy, creative, and production practices. Drawing from a highly selective network, C47 activates teams that are specifically tailored to the unique parameters of any project we take on. Thanks to this structure and approach, C47 has had the great fortune of partnering with industry leaders across an increasingly broad range of industries. Some of our past and current clients include: A24, Nike, Bottega Veneta, Netflix, SSENSE, Prada, Matchesfashion, Arc'teryx, Ali Wong, Diageo, Calvin Klein, Estée Lauder, Peter Do, Sequoia Capital, and SUMMIT One Vanderbilt.

Contact: Maddy Berry, maddy.berry@berlinrosen.com

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SUMMIT One Vanderbilt