SUN METALON, Startup Company Developing Revolutionary Ultra-fast Metal 3D Printer, Raises US$5.6 Million from Japanese and U.S. Investors

KAWASAKI, Japan, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUN METALON Inc. ( https://sunmetalon.com ), a startup company developing a metal 3D printer, has announced the procurement of US$5.6 million in its pre-series A funding round. The funds were raised from new investor GLOBIS CAPITAL PARTNERS & Co., along with existing investors UTEC (The University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners Co., Ltd.), D4V (Design for Ventures), and Berkeley SkyDeck Fund (associated with the University of California, Berkeley). This new round of fundraising brings the total investment in SUN METALON to US$7.7 million.

With its unique ultra-high-speed metal 3D printing technology -- up to 500 times faster than the conventional machines -- originating in Japan, SUN METALON aims to create a world where metal products can be produced from local ores anywhere in the world. The company will expand its business globally to democratize metal 3D manufacturing, and contribute to the shift into the next age of industrialization.

Comments from investors and SUN METALON's CEO:

About SUN METALON Inc.

SUN METALON Inc. is developing a new principle-based metal 3D printer that can reduce costs by more than 90% due to ultra-high efficiency -- 500 times faster than conventional metal 3D printing technology. The first machine is scheduled for official release in early 2023. The size of parts that can be manufactured will be expanded in stages, and three machine lineups will be taken to the market as of 2023. The first machine is currently under development and the first customer delivery is scheduled for October 2022.

Exhibition information

SUN METALON will be exhibiting at the following trade shows in Japan and Germany.

- JIMTOF2022 (Tokyo, November 8 - 13)

https://jimtof.org/en/index.html

- Formnext 2022 (Frankfurt am Main, November 15 - 18)

https://formnext.mesago.com/frankfurt/en.html

Company information

CEO: Kazuhiko Nishioka

Established: February 2, 2021

Company website: https://sunmetalon.com

