TISHMAN SPEYER EARNS SIX 5-STAR RATINGS FROM THE GLOBAL REAL ESTATE SUSTAINABILITY BENCHMARK (GRESB)

Tishman Speyer's best-ever year in GRESB ratings reflects its deep commitment to ESG integration and exceptional performance

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tishman Speyer today announced that six of its submissions to the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) earned the organization's coveted 5-Star ratings for 2022.

With six U.S. and European Tishman Speyer portfolios ranked in the top 20 percent of this year's GRESB benchmark and receiving 5-star ratings, this represents Tishman Speyer's most successful year ever for GRESB ratings.

Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the ESG performance of assets worldwide. These assessments are guided by material issues in the sustainability performance of asset investments and are aligned with international reporting frameworks, goals and emerging regulations. The GRESB ESG Benchmark grew this year to cover more than USD 8.6 trillion of assets under management, up from USD 6.4 trillion the year before.

"We are thrilled by these results and GRESB's recognition, which exemplifies our commitment to embedding sustainability throughout all aspects of our properties' lifecycle," said Tishman Speyer's Julie Lurie, Senior Managing Director and Chair of the global ESG Committee. "Our continued focus on ESG is essential for the future performance of our properties and the well-being of our broader communities."

Tishman Speyer's Jonathan Flaherty, Managing Director, Global Head of Sustainability and Building Technologies also commented, "As a vertically integrated firm, Tishman Speyer is able to ensure its assets are built and operated to the highest ESG standards. These remarkable ratings are the direct result of active management by our global teams, who are driven by their passion for making a positive impact and building inclusive communities around the globe."

To learn more about Tishman Speyer's global commitment to environmental, social and governance, please click here for its newly-released ESG Report.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by more than 170 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

About Tishman Speyer ( tishmanspeyer.com )

Tishman Speyer is a leading owner, developer, operator and investment manager of first-class real estate in 33 key markets across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Our portfolio spans market rate and affordable residential communities, premier office properties and retail spaces, industrial facilities, and mixed-use campuses. We create state-of-the-art life science centers through our Breakthrough Properties joint venture, and foster innovation through our strategic proptech investments. With global vision, on-the-ground expertise and a personalized approach, we are unparalleled in our ability to foster innovation, quickly adapt to global and local trends and proactively anticipate our customers' evolving needs. By focusing on health and wellness, enlightened placemaking and customer-focused initiatives such as our tenant amenities platform, ZO., and our flexible space and co-working brand, Studio, we tend not just to our physical buildings, but to the people who inhabit them on a daily basis. Since our inception in 1978, Tishman Speyer has acquired, developed, and operated 522 properties, totaling 218 million square feet, with a combined value of over $129 billion (U.S.). Our current portfolio includes such iconic assets as Rockefeller Center in New York City, The Springs in Shanghai, TaunusTurm in Frankfurt and the Mission Rock neighborhood currently being realized in San Francisco.

