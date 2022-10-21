Wyndham Rewards Named Best Hotel Loyalty Program for Fifth Consecutive Year by Readers of USA TODAY

Wyndham Rewards Earner Card once again named best hotel credit card

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous guest rewards program spanning more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, has once again been named best hotel loyalty program in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards while the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card has been recognized as the best hotel credit card.

Wyndham Rewards has once again been ranked the top hotel loyalty program and Wyndham Rewards Earner Card the top hotel credit card in the USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. Above, Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres, All Inclusive Resort & Spa, just one of more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals where Wyndham Rewards members can redeem points for free nights. (PRNewswire)

The accolades mark the fifth consecutive year Wyndham Rewards has taken the top spot in the Best Hotel Loyalty Program category and the fourth consecutive year Wyndham's credit card has been named Best Hotel Credit Card. Nominees in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards are compiled by a panel of industry experts, and winners are chosen based on daily voting from USA TODAY readers over a four-week period.

"Designed to be both simple and generous, Wyndham Rewards celebrates and champions the everyday traveler, offering more value, more flexibility and more redemption opportunities than virtually any other hotel program in the world," said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "To once again see both the program and our credit card recognized in this way is a testament to the power of the program, dedication of our franchisees and partners, and the loyalty of our more than 95 million enrolled members who, year-in and year-out, continue to make our program number one."

Wyndham Rewards is the only hotel loyalty program to offer members a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay. Free nights start at just 7,500 points per night, while discounted nights start at 1,500 points plus some cash. The program's Member Levels (status), which are among the most attainable in travel, allow members to unlock great benefits like a preferred room, late checkout, accelerated earning and more.

Wyndham Rewards' suite of credit cards includes the Wyndham Rewards Earner Card, Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card and the Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card, the first Wyndham credit card created specifically for small businesses. All three cards amplify rewards earned on the road, as well as everyday purchases, with up to 8x earn on gas purchases and Wyndham hotel stays; up to 5x earn on marketing, advertising and utility purchases (Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card only); and up to 4x earn on restaurant and grocery purchases. Interested members can learn more at www.wyndhamrewardscreditcard.com.

To learn more about Wyndham Rewards, or to join for free, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com. For more information about the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, visit www.10best.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a range of rewards, including free nights at approximately 9,000 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has over 95 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 819,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 23 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 95 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

