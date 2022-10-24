Dream Job Alert: Ramada by Wyndham Seeks Chief Eats Officer to Help Discover and Share Global Culinary Delights

Launches global search for cultural brand ambassador with a $10,000 payday

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sampling Mexico's sizzling street tacos, inhaling the bold aroma of Turkish coffee, uncovering the tangiest chimichurri in Argentina – it's a job any foodie would covet and now, it could be yours. Ramada® by Wyndham, one of the world's most well-known hotel brands, is searching for its first-ever Chief Eats Officer ("CEO"), a newly created role that will take one lucky job-seeker around the globe as they help the brand uncover and share some of the world's best culinary and cultural delights. Best of all, the gig comes with a $10,000 payday and bragging rights as the most mouth-watering job ever.

Known for its diverse portfolio of award-winning hotels in more than 63 countries around the globe, Ramada helps travelers sample the world. The appointed "CEO" will be tasked with uncovering the culture and cuisine throughout five different continents and creatively showcase their finds on the brand's social media and marketing channels. In exchange, the selected candidate will receive $10,000 and a $150 daily travel stipend to help them make the most of their globetrotting adventure. The "CEO Comp Package" also includes paid accommodations and air travel, an upgrade to Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership and bucket-list travel experiences.

"Food is the key that opens the door to new cultures, which is what Ramada by Wyndham is all about, inspiring travelers while connecting them to new global experiences," said Stephanie Kendrick, brand leader and VP of Operations, Ramada by Wyndham. "Our lucky CEO will have the chance to fully immerse themselves in the best Ramada and its many destinations have to offer, all while bringing along a global audience to share in every moment of their life-enriching adventure."

The Chief Eats Officer's responsibilities include traveling the world for up to three weeks and documenting a curated list of must eats on social media. The CEO's creative content and experiences will be featured on Ramada's brand website and social media channels to help inspire other travelers to sample the world with Ramada.

Responsibilities:

Visit up to eight countries over the course of a three-week trip.

Document travel and culinary adventures in real-time with unique photo, video, and written content.

Inspire others around the world by sharing your experiences on your social media channels.

Qualifications:

Active and proficient on various social media accounts (TikTok and Instagram preferred).

Fluent in spoken and written English.

At least 21 years old with a valid passport.

Availability to travel for up to three weeks during summer 2023.

Self-confessed foodie.

Strong writing skills (required for blog writing).

Comfortable working remotely and on deadline.

Must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 based on the requirements stated by each country to be visited.

Applicants must be a resident of Argentina , Australia , Canada , Germany , India , Mexico , New Zealand , Thailand , Turkey , United Kingdom , or the United States .

The Perks:

$10,000 payday.

$150 daily travel stipend for up to three weeks.

Round trip economy air transportation.

Paid hotel accommodations for up to three weeks at Ramada by Wyndham hotels.

Upgrade to Wyndham Rewards® Diamond level membership for one year.

How to Apply:

Post a public video via TikTok tagging @RamadabyWyndham and #RamadaCEO describing what makes you the ideal candidate for the job. Video submissions should be at least 2 minutes and candidates are encouraged to demonstrate food and travel flair, as well as storytelling skills and social savviness. Applicant's applying via TikTok must follow @RamadabyWyndham to be considered. Alternatively, candidates may email their video to makemeceo@ramada.com

Please include your country of residence in video. If applying via email, please include handles to active personal social media accounts. Accounts must be public to be considered.

Applications must be submitted and received by 11:59 p.m. ET on November 14, 2022 , in English, by adults 21 years and older. Individuals must be available to travel internationally for up to three weeks between May- August 2023 . Entries must comply with the official rules.

Ramada by Wyndham will select the winning "CEO" on or around the week of December 19, 2022. No purchase is necessary to enter. For more information, including official rules, visit www.ramada.com/ceo .

About Ramada by Wyndham

With more than 900 hotels globally, travelers are bound to find Ramada by Wyndham, one of the world's most recognized hotel brands, wherever their travels take them. Guests choose Ramada to not only sample the world but for the brand's passionate team members and full-service hospitality as well as functional meeting space, comfortable guest rooms, free Wi-Fi, and casual dining options. Visit www.ramada.com for more information. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. For development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 819,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 23 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 95 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

