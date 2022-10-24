InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Line of Serving Dishes (PIT-639)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to cover and protect food and serving utensils during an outdoor picnic or other events," said an inventor, from Youngstown, Ohio, "so I invented the EZ CONTAINER. My design would provide peace of mind knowing that food items and serving utensils are safe from bugs."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cover food and serving utensils during an outdoor gathering. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using foil and other covers. As a result, it protects the food and utensils from flies, ants, bees and other insects and it increases sanitary conditions and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PIT-639, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

