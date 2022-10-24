InventHelp Inventor Develops New Card Game of Chance (RKH-232)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and exciting card game of chance," said an inventor, from La Crosse, Va., "so I invented GET NINE. My design can be enjoyed during leisure time and at get-togethers with family and friends."

The invention provides a fun new card game for adults and children. In doing so, it enhances entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition and it could encourage social interaction. The invention features a simple design that is easy to play. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-232, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

