Kite, a Gilead Company Named Presenting Sponsor of Celebration & Community for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's National Light The Night Events

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) announced today that Kite, a Gilead Company has signed a two-year agreement to join LLS as the National Presenting Sponsor of Celebration & Community at Light The Night events across the U.S. helping raise critical funds to provide support for patients and their families.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society logo (PRNewsfoto/The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) (PRNewswire)

Light The Night events occur in over 120 cities across the U.S. each fall, bringing together thousands of supporters from the blood cancer community. Walks for 2022 are well underway and open for registration here.

"Partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is an honor," said Mary Lynn Carver, VP of Public Affairs and Patient Advocacy for Kite. "The Light The Night events bring the blood cancer community together to celebrate treatment progress and remind us of how far we still have to go to envision a world one day without the devastation of blood cancer."

Light The Night events bring together survivors, supporters, as well as individuals who have lost loved ones to blood cancer, all carrying illuminated lanterns for a memorable and moving evening.

"The right community can offer you hope, connection, and crucial resources," said LLS President and Chief Executive Officer Louis J. DeGennaro, Ph.D. "Through Light The Night, LLS is bringing light to the blood cancer community and this wouldn't be possible without the generous support of our incredible partners like Kite, a Gilead Company."

The funds raised through Light The Night are used to support LLS's mission priorities: Research, Education & Support and Policy & Advocacy.

To become part of the Light The Night community, visit www.lightthenight.org.

Blood cancer patients and their families should contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

About Kite

Kite, a Gilead Company, is a global biopharmaceutical company based in Santa Monica, California, with manufacturing operations in North America and Europe. Kite's singular focus is cell therapy to treat and potentially cure cancer. As the cell therapy leader, Kite has more approved CAR T indications to help more patients than any other company. For more information on Kite, please visit www.kitepharma.com. Follow Kite on social media on Twitter (@KitePharma) and LinkedIn.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the world's largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For LLS Contact: For Kite Contact Name: Kristin Hoose Name: Anna Padula Phone: (914) 821-8973 Phone: (215) 760-2928 Email: kristin.hoose@lls.org Email: apadula@kitepharma.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)