Leviton Introduces Front Loading QUICKPORT™ UTP Patch Panel

To simplify management in dense racks and cabinets, Leviton has created an innovative solution for global applications

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of the Front Loading UTP QUICKPORT Patch Panel. With an innovative front-loading bezel, the panels are designed to ease deployment in existing networks, enable easy upgrades and simplify frequent adds, moves and changes for a variety of media applications. The panels are available in 2RU 48-port format, compatible with all QUICKPORT connectors and fit all industry-standard 19-inch racks and cabinets.

With an innovative front-loading bezel, the panels are designed to ease deployment in existing networks, enable easy upgrades and simplify frequent adds, moves and changes for a variety of media applications. (PRNewswire)

"Our new front-loading panel expands our existing broad offering of patch panels," said Jennifer Yanni, senior product manager for Leviton Network Solutions. "These panels provide network administrators an efficient way to add or change network ports without disrupting active connections, reducing the chance of unplanned downtime."

Innovative advantages of the new Front Loading UTP QUICKPORT Patch Panels include:

Convenient front loading when access to the back of the panel is limited

Easy port mapping with vertical numbering

Compatibility with Leviton QUICKPORT products

Dual rear cable management bar option

A global solution, supporting North American and EU panel grounding and bonding requirements

Leviton Front Loading UTP QUICKPORT Patch Panels are available today through Leviton's extensive distribution network. Learn more here.

About Leviton Network Solutions

Leviton Network Solutions is a single-source global manufacturer of copper and fiber cabling systems. Leviton solutions are used in data centers, businesses, schools, hospitals, government facilities and commercial mixed-use markets around the world. All Leviton products are engineered to exacting standards, offer industry-leading performance and are backed by the industry's best service and support. IT management, builders, contractors, and other industry professionals consistently rank Leviton products as the most preferred brand in the industry. We can expand your network possibilities. Learn more at leviton.com/ns or twitter.com/LevitonNS . European customers can visit leviton.com/ns/emea or twitter.com/LevitonNS_EU .

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical to lighting, to data networks and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient, and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit leviton.com, facebook.com/leviton, twitter.com/leviton, or youtube.com/Levitonmfg .

Leviton (PRNewsfoto/Leviton) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leviton