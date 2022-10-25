Fidelis Care Highlights National Pharmacy Week

Health Plan Recognizes Important Contributions of Pharmacy Team in Member Care

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Pharmacy Week, which took place from October 16-22, is an annual observance that acknowledges the invaluable contributions that Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians make to patient care in traditional pharmacy settings, such as hospital and community pharmacies, and in managed care organizations such as Fidelis Care.

Fidelis Care Earns NCQA Health Plan Accreditation (PRNewsfoto/Fidelis Care) (PRNewswire)

Fidelis Care's Pharmacists support a variety of services, including: developing and implementing evidence-cased clinical programs and medication therapy management programs and services, instituting practices to ensure member safety, communicating and collaborating with members and providers, and managing quality and cost effectiveness. The Pharmacy team at Fidelis Care is responsible for overseeing the prescription drug benefits for over 2.5 million members, ensuring they receive the appropriate medication therapy at the appropriate time.

Through partnerships with providers, retail pharmacies, social workers, and other health care professionals, Fidelis Care's Pharmacy team works to improve health outcomes by closely examining members' prescriptions, completing a thorough analysis of a member's entire medication regimen, and ensuring members have the medication they need when they need it. The team also focuses on identifying potential medication conflicts and suggesting alternative medications as necessary.

"Fidelis Care's Pharmacy Team is committed to an efficient and thorough medication review process that enables our members to receive their prescriptions when they need them," said Erick Moncayo, Vice President, Pharmacy Operations. "Our Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians play an integral role in supporting safe and effective medication use for members, which can be a key factor in improved health outcomes."

In addition to promoting medication adherence, many Fidelis Care Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians work on specialized teams such as Behavioral Health, HIV, and Hepatitis to help the most at-risk members through various case management initiatives.

For more information about Fidelis Care, visit: fideliscare.org

About Fidelis Care Fidelis Care is a mission-driven health plan offering quality, affordable coverage for children and adults of all ages and at all stages of life. With more than 2.5 million members statewide, Fidelis Care believes that all New Yorkers should have access to affordable, quality health insurance. Follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fidelis-care , on Twitter at @fideliscare, Instagram at @fideliscare, and on Facebook at facebook.com/fideliscare. For more information, call Fidelis Care at 1-888-FIDELIS (1-888-343-3547) or visit fideliscare.org.

Contact: mediainquiries@fideliscare.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fidelis Care