National Implications as Major Midwestern University Partners with Innovas Technologies to Reduce Energy Consumption

Reduced fouling in water-cooled chiller plant at a major midwestern university leads to an average of 12% improvement in energy efficiency.

CORALVILLE, Iowa, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovas Technologies today released data from a comparative trial that demonstrated a 10% increase in cooling capacity, a $1.05M annual cost savings and the annual avoidance of electricity use measuring in Megawatts for a major midwestern university. The side-by-side comparison of two identical chillers, one fitted with the Helios Automatic Tube Cleaning System® and one without, was completed to measure performance for an entire cooling season. That trial led to a transformational change at the university related to chiller fouling management and chiller operations as a whole. Subsequently, the district has employed the Helios® on 10 chillers that total 54,000 tons of cooling supporting a majority of facilities on the campus.

The results have been transformational related to the energy consumption, chiller maintenance labor hours and the reliability of the central plants. More specifically, the Helios Automatic Tube Cleaning System® has played a disruptive role in modifying the operations of the HVAC central plant in a positive way thus freeing the organization from chiller fouling related churn associated with years past. Total savings to date has averaged $1.05M annually leading to a total project cost recapture in under three years.

About the Helios TCS®

The Helios Automatic Tube Cleaning System® from Innovas Technologies eliminates tube fouling contributing to chilled water plant optimization. The system is proven, reliable and the install base has run millions of cycles without any process interruptions. It works by injecting cleaning balls into the entry point of heat exchanger tubes and collecting them in a trap on the exit part of the heat exchanger. The cleaning balls gently "wipe" the insides of the tubes clean, eliminating bio scale and preventing deposits from accumulating.

About Innovas Technologies

Headquartered in Coralville, Iowa Innovas Technologies is a leading U.S. based manufacturer of energy efficiency solutions tailored to the university, hospital, industrial, and refining sectors. At Innovas Technologies, we believe energy conservation is the largest opportunity for a sustainable future, and our products are designed to provide highly measurable environmental and financial impacts.

Visit innovastechnologies.com.

