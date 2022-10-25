New Fentanyl Addiction Treatment Program from Inspire Malibu

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a recent spike in overdose deaths of students and young adults from fentanyl addiction in the Los Angeles area, Inspire Malibu is rolling out a new program for fentanyl users that includes MAT (Medication Assisted Therapy), individual therapy, and harm reduction counseling. The Biden-Harris administration is the first presidential administration to embrace a harm reduction approach for users and the community, which will also be added to our fentanyl rehab program.

(PRNewswire)

Our fentanyl detox program is highly successful and can change the life course of someone who desperately needs it.

The reason so many people are dying from fentanyl drug overdose is due to them not knowing that the drug they are using is cut with fentanyl. Almost any drug on the market these days is cut with fentanyl. Drugs such as cocaine, heroin, meth, molly, Percocet, and Adderall. It is cheaper, more potent, and very addictive making it high in demand for street drug manufacturers. Fentanyl is a fast acting synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin, meaning that even a small quantity can cause an overdose. However, drug dealers will sell their products without advertising the real chemical structure of the drug being sold, therefore causing the loss in our communities.

Think about a young student experimenting with drugs for the first time who may not know to check whether the Xanax they are taking is laced with fentanyl, causing a severe reaction due to its high potency and fast action. And once someone is addicted the dangers of fentanyl withdrawal or death are imminent.

Inspire Malibu's fentanyl rehab program will educate its clients and their support systems about the dangers of fentanyl use and overdose, how to test the fentanyl drug with test strip kits, and how to prevent an overdose with Narcan (Naloxone nasal spray).

Our primary goal at Inspire Malibu is to help educate our community to prevent usage but also reduce harm when someone is using. Our fentanyl detox program is highly successful and can change the life course of someone who desperately needs it. We support someone going through fentanyl recovery every step of the way.

If you or a loved one is suffering from a drug or alcohol addiction, Inspire Malibu has state of the art, lifesaving programs for those in need. For additional information, visit us at https://www.inspiremalibu.com/

Inspire Malibu

(800) 444-1838

30101 Agoura Ct Suite 103,

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inspire Malibu