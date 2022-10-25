Poof Expands Infrastructure to Support Fantom Digital Currency Payments

Poof Payments Inc., expands its financial payments infrastructure to support Fantom (FTM) payment processing across thousands of its digital businesses.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poof, the leading web3 payments infrastructure for money movement, announced immediate support for Fantom's FTM token on its payment processing platform. Businesses can now integrate one-click Fantom payments across Poof's embedded financial products from checkout, fiat to digital currency on-ramps, and application programming interfaces. Poof's integration with FTM offers customers more options to leverage blockchain technology and use FTM to pay for real-world goods and services.

Fantom is a fast and scalable smart contract blockchain, built on an innovative consensus aBFT mechanism called Lachesis. On Fantom, transactions are confirmed in one second and cost a fraction of a cent. Speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput make Fantom ideal for payment settlement, decentralized applications, and real-world use cases. Fantom is also compatible with the Ethereum virtual machine (EVM), making it simple for developers to port existing Ethereum applications to the network and scale their application on Fantom's blockchain.

Poof's collaboration with the Fantom Foundation aims to further scale the Fantom ecosystem into e-commerce and fintech money movement applications. From the integration, Poof enables thousands of digital businesses and individuals to accept and pay with FTM in minutes.

About Poof

Poof is the fastest digital currency and fiat money movement infrastructure for Web3. With Poof, businesses can accept all popular forms of fiat and digital currency payments. Institutions can offer new web3 applications, from digital currency exchanges to fiat off-ramp applications. Poof lowers the barrier to entry for any person, developer, or institution building Web3 money movement applications.

For media inquiries, contact Wesley Ng at +1-(510)-214-2329 or at wesley@poof.io .

For more information visit: www.poof.io

