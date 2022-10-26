Kulicke & Soffa Extends Advanced Packaging Leadership

Extends Thermo-Compression Adoption Through Unique Fluxless Solution

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company") today announced receipt of multiple new purchase orders for its leading thermo-compression solution and has also successfully shipped its first Fluxless Thermo-Compression Bonder (TCB) to a key customer.

Increased packaging complexity of high-volume general semiconductors is rapidly increasing demand for Kulicke & Soffa's leading semiconductor assembly equipment (PRNewsfoto/Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

To mitigate the growing challenges and decreasing benefits of two-dimensional node shrink, the semiconductor industry is aggressively pursuing more complex assembly approaches such as Heterogeneous Integration (HI) and System-in-Package (SiP) for emerging logic, processor, mixed-signal, silicon photonics, and sensing applications. These new approaches are enabling more efficient, transistor-dense packages with higher levels of performance. Innovations by K&S, including its Fluxless Thermo-Compression process are essential to the future of semiconductor packaging.

Through close engagements with industry-leading customers, the fluxless TCB approach is a market-ready solution for next-generation logic assembly. Kulicke & Soffa's novel fluxless process eliminates contamination concerns while ensuring interconnect integrity through a unique and integrated fluxless delivery module. This latest high-accuracy TCB platform – capable of supporting the majority of emerging heterogeneous packaging needs down to 10µm – is driving considerable interest across the Company's fabless, foundry, IDM and OSAT customer base. According to Techinsights, a world leading market intelligence provider, the global TCB market is expected to grow at a 17.1% CAGR. Through fiscal 2022, the Company anticipates its thermo-compression business has grown by nearly 5 times over fiscal 2021.

Chan Pin Chong, K&S's Executive Vice President of Products and Solutions said, "TCB remains the most cost-effective micro-bump solution for the fine-pitch interconnect process. K&S's unique fluxless bonding brings strong product differentiation value for the Thermo-Compression process. With our extensive development efforts, innovations and engagements with several customers, we are well positioned to rapidly support the emerging industry needs for leading-edge logic production."

In addition to Fluxless Thermo-Compression, the Company's semiconductor advanced packaging portfolio and development initiatives also address wafer-level packaging, SiP, high accuracy flip chip, lithography and hybrid bonding applications.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, K&S's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to future events and our future results. These statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our judgments and future expectations concerning our business and the importance and competitiveness of our fluxless TCB products, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic headwinds on our business, and the other factors listed or discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 2, 2021, filed on November 18, 2021, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts



Kulicke & Soffa

Marilyn Sim

Public Relations

+65-6880 9309

msim@kns.com

Kulicke & Soffa

Joseph Elgindy

Investor Relations

+1-215-784-7500

investor@kns.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.