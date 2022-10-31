Takis® Blue Heat® Awarded as BASES 2022 Breakthrough Innovation

Brand's boldly flavored snack recognized among 36 groundbreaking U.S. products

COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takis® snacks, the iconic brand known for its intensely good spicy rolled tortilla chip, has been named among the highly-anticipated 2022 North American Breakthrough Innovation Award winners for its famous Takis® Blue Heat® snack.

NielsenIQ BASES, a leader in helping companies build brands through innovation, sifted through thousands of product launches across personal care, diet and nutrition, food and more to identify winners who successfully navigated a constant state of crisis in the consumer packaged goods market and continue to disrupt this space.

Launched in 2019, Takis® Blue Heat® rolled tortilla chips offer consumers an intense sensory experience that is hard to forget. Sold in 4.0 and 9.9 oz. packages, this extreme snack is a true disruptor in the salty snack category, especially considering its unique, electric blue color and fireball-like taste.

"Innovation runs in our DNA, and we're always working to develop game-changing snack offerings to keep our fans on the edge of their seats," said Sandra Kirkpatrick, Marketing Director of Salty Snacks for Barcel USA. "Being recognized with this prestigious award validates our innovation process and underscores our unwavering commitment to continue developing the boldest flavors possible."

In 2014, Takis® snacks received the same award for the brand's popular Fuego® variety, which contains an intense savory flavor combination of hot chili pepper and lime – the perfect blend to really "WOW!" consumers' taste buds with every bite.

BASES annual list of Breakthrough Innovations showcases the best of the best in new product launches. In over a decade, more than 700 products have been awarded globally, highlighting innovation responsible for bringing standout, strategic, and truly meaningful products to the market.

For the full list of BASES' 2022 winners, visit the Breakthrough Innovation website. For more information about Takis® Blue Heat® and other snacks for the strong, brave and daring, visit https://www.barcel-usa.com/Takis.

About Takis ®

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the U.S. snack division of Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries. Barcel USA is an exciting, young and fast-growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas, with a strong presence in the largest markets nationwide. Takis are no ordinary snacks; they are the most intense snacks in the world. With different varieties such as Takis® Rolled Tortilla Chips, Takis® Stix, Takis® Waves, Takis® Pop! and Takis® Hot Nuts. Takis® snacks are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

