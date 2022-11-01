Contests
Heritage Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Dates

Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, will announce third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, followed by a 9:00 am ET conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Heritage Insurance (PRNewsFoto/Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc) (PRNewsfoto/Heritage Insurance...
Conference Call Details:
Participant Dial-in Numbers Toll Free: 1-888-346-3095
Participant International Dial In: 1-412-902-4258

Telephone participants should ask to be joined into the Heritage Insurance Holdings call.

Webcast:
A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available in the investors section of the company's website. The call will be archived and available for replay.

Financial information, including material announcements about Heritage, is routinely posted on investors.heritagepci.com.

About Heritage
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint.

Investor Contact:
Kirk Lusk
Chief Financial Officer
klusk@heritagepci.com

Mike Houston and Julia Ward
Lambert
HRTG@lambert.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heritage-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-dates-301665407.html

SOURCE Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.

