Magnachip Reports Results for Third Quarter 2022

Revenue of $71.2 million was within our guidance range. The year-over-year and sequential decline were primarily driven by the supply shortages of OLED wafers in the 2 nd half of this year that impacted design-in projects from our large panel customer in Korea.

Gross profit margin was 24.2%, below the low end of our guidance range as we recorded a $3.3 million charge to scrap 12-inch wafers as a result of slowing demand caused by elevated smartphone inventories in China .

GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.38 .

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.02 .

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor) (PRNewswire)

Commenting on the results for the third quarter of 2022, YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer stated, "Our Q3 revenue of $71.2 million was within our guidance range. As we mentioned last quarter, our Display business in the 2nd half is impacted by supply shortages of 28nm 12-inch OLED wafers that impacted design-in projects from our large panel customer in Korea, which are typically given in advance based on future wafer supply allocation. In addition, China covid lockdowns and the dramatic slowdown in consumer spending due to inflationary pressures reduced demand for smartphones and TVs and resulted in an oversupply of channel inventories, particularly in China. Our Power business also slowed due to lower consumer spending."

YJ Kim continued, "While the global economic situation remains challenging, our balance sheet is strong, and we are focused on executing a recovery of our Display business. During the quarter, we successfully released our new OLED DDIC sample to our new panel customer and we expect to begin mass production in 2023. In addition, due to the global economic slowdown, we are seeing more wafer capacity availability and we are in discussion with multiple foundries to secure capacity and believe that our 2023 wafer supply will be more than two times higher than 2022. As such, we expect to see a significant recovery of Display business in 2023."

Q3 2022 Financial Highlights































































In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data





GAAP





Q3 2022



Q2 2022



Q/Q change



Q3 2021



Y/Y change

Revenues























































Standard Products Business























































Display Solutions



6,355





28,336





down





77.6 %





58,528





down





89.1 % Power Solutions



56,416





62,952





down





10.4 %





58,887





down





4.2 % Transitional Fab 3 foundry services(1)



8,428





10,088





down





16.5 %





9,585





down





12.1 % Gross Profit Margin



24.2 %



28.6 %



down





4.4 %pts



36.7 %



down





12.5 %pts Operating Income (Loss)



(10,008)





2,002





down





n/a





20,001





down





n/a

Net Income (Loss)



(17,195)





(3,340)





down





n/a





10,768





down





n/a

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share



(0.38)





(0.07)





down





n/a





0.23





down





n/a

Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share



(0.38)





(0.07)





down





n/a





0.23





down





n/a









In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data





Non-GAAP(2)





Q3 2022



Q2 2022



Q/Q change



Q3 2021



Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



(6,646)





4,787





down





n/a





22,691





down



n/a

Adjusted EBITDA



(2,995)





8,525





down





n/a





26,361





down





n/a

Adjusted Net Income



1,097





10,567





down





89.6 %





20,073





down





94.5 %

Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted



0.02





0.23





down





91.3 %





0.42





down





95.2 %



___________ (1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, we will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions business lines. (2) Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Q4 2022 Financial Guidance

The Company's near-term outlook is being challenged by previous OLED wafer allocation constraints that impacted 2nd half design-in projects, elevated smartphone channel inventories, a pushout of the initial mass production ramp of our new OLED customer and weakening demand in consumer end markets on growing recession fears and cost increases, including labor, due to inflationary pressures. In addition, we estimate our Q4 revenue will be further negatively impacted by approximately $5 million of foreign exchange hedging instruments. While actual results may vary, looking into the next quarter, Magnachip currently expects:

Revenue to be in the range of $57 million to $62 million , including about $7 million of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.

Gross profit margin to be in the range of 26 % to 28%.

Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Magnachip will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, to discuss its financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of earnings release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the Company's website at www.magnachip.com.

Online registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIccd8bcc64c4a4092bc5e11273a22e8f2

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including fourth quarter 2022 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of market conditions associated with inflation and rising interest rates, the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus, geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and escalated trade tensions and supply constraints on Magnachip's fourth quarter 2022 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to inflation, potential recessions or other deteriorations, economic instability or civil unrest; the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus or other outbreaks of disease, and governmental lock-downs or other measures implemented in response thereto, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs, as well as impacting demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors, including those related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic or the emergence of various variants of the virus that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2022 and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACT:

Yujia Zhai

The Blueshirt Group

Tel. (860) 214-0809

Yujia@blueshirtgroup.com

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Revenues:









Net sales – standard products business $ 62,771 $ 91,288 $ 117,415 $ 248,069 $ 333,589 Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services 8,428 10,088 9,585 28,599 30,306











Total revenues 71,199 101,376 127,000 276,668 363,895 Cost of sales:









Cost of sales – standard products business 45,497 63,620 71,641 165,197 221,297 Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services 8,477 8,811 8,772 26,305 27,659











Total cost of sales 53,974 72,431 80,413 191,502 248,956











Gross profit 17,225 28,945 46,587 85,166 114,939 Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales 27.5 % 30.3 % 39.0 % 33.4 % 33.7 % Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues 24.2 % 28.6 % 36.7 % 30.8 % 31.6 % Operating expenses:









Selling, general and administrative expenses 11,411 12,736 12,550 38,310 39,185 Research and development expenses 13,321 13,410 12,270 38,685 39,015 Merger-related costs — — 1,552 — 13,842 Other charges, net 2,501 797 214 3,298 3,360











Total operating expenses 27,233 26,943 26,586 80,293 95,402











Operating income (loss) (10,008) 2,002 20,001 4,873 19,537 Interest expense (278) (499 ) (113) (888) (1,239) Foreign currency loss, net (12,809) (7,012 ) (7,579) (20,511) (12,000 ) Other income, net 1,958 1,272 1,608 4,163 2,839











Income (loss) before income tax expense (21,137) (4,237 ) 13,917 (12,363) 9,137 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,942) (897 ) 3,149 (1,356) 6,040











Net income (loss) $ (17,195) $ (3,340 ) $ 10,768 $ (11,007) $ 3,097











Basic earnings (loss) per common share— $ (0.38) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.24) $ 0.07 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share— $ (0.38) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.24) $ 0.07 Weighted average number of shares—









Basic 44,865,266 44,897,278 46,449,234 45,119,214 44,377,250 Diluted 44,865,266 44,897,278 47,808,457 45,119,214 45,811,792

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,831 $ 279,547 Accounts receivable, net 36,759 50,954 Inventories, net 37,298 39,370 Other receivables 8,248 25,895 Prepaid expenses 10,322 7,675 Hedge collateral 15,370 3,060 Other current assets 20,208 2,619





Total current assets 379,036 409,120 Property, plant and equipment, net 94,411 107,882 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,928 4,275 Intangible assets, net 1,770 2,377 Long-term prepaid expenses 11,382 8,243 Deferred income taxes 34,299 41,095 Other non-current assets 10,382 10,662





Total assets $ 536,208 $ 583,654





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 26,545 $ 37,593 Other accounts payable 14,809 6,289 Accrued expenses 15,800 20,071 Accrued income taxes — 11,823 Operating lease liabilities 1,324 2,323 Other current liabilities 15,881 7,382





Total current liabilities 74,359 85,481 Accrued severance benefits, net 28,036 33,064 Non-current operating lease liabilities 3,811 1,952 Other non-current liabilities 16,787 10,395





Total liabilities 122,993 130,892





Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity



Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,234,774 shares issued and 44,579,075 outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 55,905,320 shares issued and 45,659,304 outstanding at December 31, 2021 562 559 Additional paid-in capital 264,510 241,197 Retained earnings 332,535 343,542 Treasury stock, 11,655,699 shares at September 30, 2022 and 10,246,016 shares at December 31, 2021, respectively (152,161) (130,306 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,231) (2,230 )





Total stockholders' equity 413,215 452,762





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 536,208 $ 583,654







MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended



September 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021

Cash flows from operating activities







Net income (loss) $ (17,195) $ (11,007) $ 3,097

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities







Depreciation and amortization 3,623 11,225 10,576

Provision for severance benefits 1,923 5,163 5,514

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount — — 261

Loss on foreign currency, net 37,152 66,335 32,607

Provision for inventory reserves 2,448 7,730 1,484

Stock-based compensation 861 4,487 6,056

Other, net (81) 631 442

Changes in operating assets and liabilities







Accounts receivable, net 20,182 7,805 6,696

Inventories (7,722) (13,208) (4,561)

Other receivables 5,475 17,115 (5,287)

Other current assets (12,028) (14,117) 7,933

Accounts payable (17,221) (14,792) (16,192)

Other accounts payable (354) (6,215) (3,729)

Accrued expenses 8,575 5,866 (1,641 )

Accrued income taxes 30 (11,483) (8,308)

Other current liabilities 570 (1,583) 555

Other non-current liabilities (47) 523 (666 )

Payment of severance benefits (1,247) (4,181) (4,772)

Other, net 335 (50) (49 )











Net cash provided by operating activities 25,279 50,244 30,016

Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral — 2,805 3,995

Payment of hedge collateral (8,438) (15,282) (2,744 )

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (10,301) (11,812) (13,368)

Payment for intellectual property registration (148) (301) (455)

Collection of guarantee deposits — — 3,192

Payment of guarantee deposits (1,026) (2,075) (4,960 )

Other, net 778 792 (103)











Net cash used in investing activities (19,135) (25,873) (14,443 )

Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 1,786 3,920

Acquisition of treasury stock (3,239) (5,065) (1,653 )

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement (120) (381) (427 )

Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities (18) (50) (49)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (3,377) (3,710) 1,791

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (25,733) (49,377) (21,003)











Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (22,966) (28,716) (3,639 )

Cash and cash equivalents







Beginning of the period 273,797 279,547 279,940











End of the period $ 250,831 $ 250,831 $ 276,301











































MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2022



June 30,

2022



September 30,

2021



September 30,

2022



September 30,

2021

Operating income (loss)

$ (10,008)



$ 2,002



$ 20,001



$ 4,873



$ 19,537

Adjustments:







































Equity-based compensation expense



861





1,988





2,005





4,487





6,056

Inventory reserve related to Huawei



—





—





(1,081)





—





(1,081)

Merger-related costs



—





—





1,552





—





13,842

Other charges, net



2,501





797





214





3,298





3,360











































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ (6,646)



$ 4,787



$ 22,691



$ 12,658



$ 41,714



































































































We present Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense (ii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei (iii) Merger-related costs and (iv) Other charges, net. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, Other charges, net includes $2.8 million of one-time employee incentives, in each period, and professional service fees and expenses of $0.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively, incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations, both of which were offset in part by a $0.5 million gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Other charges, net includes professional service fees and expenses of $0.2 million and $3.4 million, respectively, incurred in connection with the regulatory requests.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022 September30,

2021

Net income (loss) $ (17,195 ) $ (3,340 ) $ 10,768

$ (11,007) $ 3,097

Adjustments:













Interest income, net (1,506 ) (562 ) (439)

(2,672 ) (512)

Income tax expense (benefit) (3,942) (897 ) 3,149

(1,356) 6,040

Depreciation and amortization 3,623 3,711 3,578

11,225 10,576

















EBITDA (19,020 ) (1,088 ) 17,056

(3,810) 19,201

Equity-based compensation expense 861 1,988 2,005

4,487 6,056

Foreign currency loss, net 12,809 7,012 7,579

20,511 12,000

Derivative valuation gain, net (146) (184 ) (237)

(201) (94)

Inventory reserve related to Huawei — — (1,081)

— (1,081)

Merger-related costs — — 1,552

— 13,842

Other charges, net 2,501 797 (513)

3,298 2,633

















Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,995) $ 8,525 $ 26,361

$ 24,285 $ 52,557

















Net income (loss) $ (17,195) $ (3,340 ) $ 10,768

$ (11,007) $ 3,097

Adjustments:













Equity-based compensation expense 861 1,988 2,005

4,487 6,056

Foreign currency loss, net 12,809 7,012 7,579

20,511 12,000

Derivative valuation gain, net (146 ) (184 ) (237)

(201 ) (94)

Inventory reserve related to Huawei — — (1,081)

— (1,081)

Merger-related costs — — 1,552

— 13,842

Other charges, net 2,501 797 (513)

3,298 2,633

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments 2,267 4,294 —

7,512 —

















Adjusted Net Income $ 1,097 $ 10,567 $ 20,073

$ 24,600 $ 36,453

















Adjusted Net Income per common share—













- Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.24 $ 0.43

$ 0.55 $ 0.82

- Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.23 $ 0.42

$ 0.53 $ 0.78

Weighted average number of shares – basic 44,865,266 44,897,278 46,449,234

45,119,214 44,377,250

Weighted average number of shares – diluted 45,747,255 45,937,515 47,808,457

46,134,231 47,718,578











































We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss, net, (iii) Derivative valuation gain, net, (iv) Inventory reserve related to Huawei, (v) Merger-related costs and (vi) Other charges, net. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net income (loss) before interest income, net, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization.

We prepare Adjusted Net Income by adjusting net income (loss) to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss, net, (iii) Derivative valuation gain, net, (iv) Inventory reserve related to Huawei, (v) Merger-related costs, (vi) Other charges, net and (vii) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, Other charges, net includes $2.8 million of one-time employee incentives, in each period, and professional service fees and expenses of $0.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively, incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations, both of which were offset in part by a $0.5 million gain on sale of certain legacy equipment of the closed back-end line in our fabrication facility in Gumi. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Other charges, net includes professional service fees and expenses of $0.2 million and $3.4 million, respectively, incurred in connection with the regulatory requests, both of which were offset in part by a $0.7 million legal settlement gain related to certain expenses incurred in prior periods in connection with our legacy Fab 4 (which was sold during the year ended December 31, 2020) and awarded in the third quarter of 2021.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation