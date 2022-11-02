MyProstateScore™ Research Expert Appears on Lifetime's 'Balancing Act'

Vanderbilt Urologist Speaks to Need for Early, Accurate Prostate Screening

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey J. Tosoian, MD, MPH, an Assistant Professor of Urology at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, was featured on the October 31 episode of 'The Balancing Act' a BrandStar Original program on Lifetime® co-hosted by Montel Williams and Olga Villaverde. Dr. Tosoian played a key role in the groundbreaking research behind LynxDx's early risk assessment tool and its biomarkers capturing the complex nuances of prostate cancer risk.

One in eight men will be diagnosed with cancer -- survival rates can be 100 percent if diagnosed early.

Dr. Tosoian explained why screening for prostate cancer is so important and how new risk assessment technology can provide more clinically significant results at the right time for a provider and patient to make informed decisions together.

About one in eight men will be diagnosed with cancer during his lifetime. The survival rate can be 100 percent if diagnosed early and contained within the prostate. To support this important public health effort, LynxDx offers the revolutionary MyProstateScore™ (MPS), focused on improving the sensitivity and accuracy of prostate cancer risk assessment testing.

Using a non-invasive urine biomarker based diagnostic test originated in a research lab at the University of Michigan, the company developed MyProstateScore™. MPS is capable of detecting the presence of two genetic markers linked to prostate cancer. Combining this information with the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level, the test measures levels of cancer-specific genes in a patient's urine with a 97 percent accuracy rate.

"By using the MPS assessment, physicians are able to more accurately inform their patients whether or not a clinically relevant cancer is present, or if their elevated PSA score was the result of other factors, determining if a biopsy is the best next step," Tosoian said.

Tosoian also discussed other factors that may lead to an elevated PSA, the importance of active surveillance for low growth prostate cancers, and why elevated PSAs may not always indicate a biopsy is needed.

Dr. Tosoian's own father underwent an unnecessary biopsy and surgical procedures due to an elevated PSA, but low risk cancer. As a result, Tosoian is both professionally and personally dedicated to enhancing risk assessment test accuracy.

"We needed a more accurate test to differentiate between aggressive cancer and an elevated PSA due to benign reasons. MyProstateScore measures two components of urine associated specifically with cancer making the test more accurate," he said. "It's so important for patients and their families to know about their options. The field has come a long way since my dad's elevated PSA. We now have non-invasive, highly accurate tests that can help guide informed decision making."

About LynxDx

Using technology developed at the University of Michigan, LynxDx develops innovative diagnostic solutions that can be implemented in a clinical setting. Among these are MyProstateScore™ (MPS), a prostate cancer urine test that provides the most accurate results for prostate cancer detection and eliminates unnecessary biopsies. The company's mission is to improve patient care through translation of cutting-edge technologies. In addition to using scientific expertise to develop novel diagnostic tools, LynxDx works to see these tools used in clinical practice. The company is committed to developing and enhancing MyProstateScore as well as looking ahead to introducing future diagnostic solutions.

About MyProstateScore™

MyProstateScore™ (MPS) is an early detection assessment for prostate cancer that measures urine levels of two cancer genes, TMPRSS2:ERG and PCA3 that are rarely present at high levels in the urine of men without prostate cancer. The MPS test provides patients with an individualized risk estimate for having prostate cancer. Combining the patient's PSA level and the levels of these two cancer-specific genes, MPS can predict a person's risk of high-grade prostate cancer with an incredibly high degree of accuracy and sensitivity. Using this information, the physician and patient work to devise a personalized plan for evidence-based medical decisions.

