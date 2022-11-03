Best Marketing Automation Platforms to Personalize the Customer Journey and Automate Tasks Revealed By SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Marketing Automation Data Quadrant, awarding eight Gold Medals to providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces.

With just a few clicks, marketing automation software empowers marketing departments to automate repetitive processes and tasks such as email marketing, social media, and ad campaigns. Implementing a marketing automation solution can increase employee efficiency and reduce human error on tedious recurring tasks. Marketing leaders use marketing automation to generate leads and measure the overall ROI on campaigns to make better future decisions for their businesses.

To support organizations that are looking to increase employee efficiency by reducing task volume and time requirements, SoftwareReviews has identified seven top providers. These insights are based on verified survey data collected from 1,159 end-user reviews. The leading providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Enterprise Marketing Automation Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

The 2022 Midmarket Marketing Automation Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Ortto , 9.1 CS, ranked high for ease of customization.

GetResponse , 9.0 CS, ranked high for task and alert automation.

Omnisend 8.8 CS, ranked high for advanced campaign management.

ActiveCampaign , 8.8 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide an accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

