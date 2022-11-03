Grand Opening of New Morrell Group Location in Noblesville, IN

NOBLESVILLE, Ind., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation of the highest caliber has made its way to Noblesville. The Washington Business Park is now home to the newest facility of Morrell Group, as the advanced motion control solution provider had outgrown its last location in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"We are excited to settle into our new home in Noblesville. This is a growing community and Morrell Group is thrilled to be embracing the opportunities our partners and customers have presented us within this new facility," shared Mark Garrett, President at Morrell Group.

The brand-new Washington Business Park welcomes Morrell Group as its second occupant. The innovation park was established in early 2021, with construction beginning in April 2021. One of the park's projections is to host over 500 jobs within the complex. Morrell Group will supply 33 of said jobs in their 32,000 sq ft space.

"The new facility is perfect for showcasing our products and services to our industrial and off-highway customers," shared Mark Majewski, Co-Owner and Vice President of Morrell Group. "As we've grown, we've been looking to establish 'work centers,' if you will, A facility dedicated to collaboration and engineering excellence. We encourage our customers to visit and work with our staff to solve their motion control challenges. It's a place designed to take machinery to the next level.'

The Engineering Partner, Systems Integrator, and Value-Added Distributor specializes in industrial and mobile applications and has supported thousands of manufacturers for nearly half a century. Many of their partners, such as Bosch Rexroth, HYDAC, and SICK, come from German heritage, inspiring the food selection for the open house.

"The celebration for our company is equally as important as the celebration of those we work with," added Garrett. "We embrace everyone we work with. It's where our passion lies, in our people and those around us. So, whenever we reach another milestone, we do our best to celebrate those who helped us achieve where we are now."

Morrell Group is a leading Engineering Partner, Systems Integrator, and Value-Added Distributor of advanced motion control solutions for industrial and mobile applications. Our experienced application and technical specialists leverage product and industry knowledge to provide innovative solutions for automation, controls, pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic, and lubrication applications. With 8 locations throughout the Midwest, Morrell Groups' passion is to keep you moving.

