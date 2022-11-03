Kellogg Company Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today published its 2022 third quarter earnings results in documents posted to the company website at https://investor.kelloggs.com/QuarterlyResults. Documents immediately available include: the financial press release and tables, GAAP reconciliations, and presentation slides.

The Company will also webcast a public presentation during which Kellogg executive management will review and discuss these results. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session with publishing analysts will follow.

Date: Thursday, November 3, 2022



Time: 9:30 am - 10:30 am ET



Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 8:00 am ET on Thursday, November 3 at https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Webcast: Live audio webcast with or without slides is available at https://investor.kelloggs.com .

Webcast: Available beginning at 1:00 pm ET Thursday, November 3, and for at least 90 days thereafter at https://investor.kelloggs.com .



Podcast: MP3 audio file (podcast) available for download beginning at about 1:00 pm ET on Thursday, November 3, at https://investor.kelloggs.com.



Transcript: PDF file available for download beginning at about 9:00 am ET on Friday, November 4, at https://investor.kelloggs.com.

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

