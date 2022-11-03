ROLL-A-SHADE LAUNCHES REY, A NEW HOME INTEGRATION PRODUCT LINE

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roll-A-Shade, the leading manufacturer of quality window treatments for commercial applications of over 35 years, announces the launch of Rey – a home integration product line. The Rey product line includes exterior and motorized drapery options that makes home automation and integration easier than ever. Rey shade systems is engineered to be durable and simple to install with features that include minimal light gaps, increased privacy, and zero wire visibility.

"Automation of window coverings has been a welcome evolution in the space over the last decade or so, but it came at the price of clean, minimalistic design due to the bulkiness of the motor heads and the wires attached," says Steve Williams, President of Roll-A-Shade. "The Rey product line eliminates and accentuates the open roll design with total motor concealment, wire management, and an easy, stable bracket installation. It ticks all the boxes."

Rey's concealed wiring and components enable a hassle-free and secure installation. Its sleek and modern design elevates your home and enhances your personal experience.

Rey brackets are available in a large or small size and are offered in three exclusive bracket colors with custom options available. Rey is available in a wide range of thoughtfully curated fabric collections. The fabric selection has options for heat gain minimization, glare reduction, and room darkening for privacy. We offer free online tools to help with the fabric selection process.

Roll-A-Shade is committed to continue researching and creating innovative solutions for home integration products. For more information, visit www.reyshades.com.

About Roll-A-Shade

Roll-A-Shade® has been a leading manufacturer of quality window treatments for commercial applications for over 35 years. We serve over 400 national accounts with motorized and manual shades and provide support to franchisee, architects, and contractors in the building industry throughout the US and Canada. Roll-A-Shade® is with you from the first measurement through the lifetime of your shade system.

