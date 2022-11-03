SAN JOSE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit San Jose, the official destination marketing organization for the City of San Jose, has been recognized with a 2022 Silver Magellan Award from Travel Weekly in the category of "Marketing - Promotions with Purpose."

Visit San Jose Wins Prestigious Tourism Marketing Award

Visit San Jose was recognized for their "San Jose Love" campaign and their collective efforts to stimulate COVID-19 recovery while cultivating an authentic brand voice and digital brand presence. During the pandemic, Visit San Jose turned their marketing efforts (and dollars) in-state to drive regional exploration, local spending and destination awareness during unprecedent times and a historic changing cultural landscape. Messages of hometown pride, resiliency and the importance of visitor spending to the local economy were channeled through website development, original content creation, digital marketing strategy, earned media and partnerships with local artists and influencers.

"We're grateful to the Team San Jose Board of Directors and the City of San Jose for finding funds to dedicate to this successful campaign," says John LaFortune, President and CEO of Visit San Jose. "Tourism marketing is an investment that returns revenue and activation. I'm very proud that our Marketing team has been recognized for their efforts by the international travel industry."

The Magellan Awards honors the best in the international travel industry and acknowledges the tourism professionals behind the work. The Magellan Awards are presented by Travel Weekly, a leading travel trade publication of news, research and analysis in North America. For a complete list of silver and gold winners, please visit www.travelweeklyawards.com.

ABOUT VISIT SAN JOSE

Visit San Jose is the destination marketing organization (DMO) for the city to increase tourism's economic impact to San Jose through destination development and brand strategy. Its parent company, Team San Jose, is an innovative partnership unifying the San José Convention and Visitors Bureau, hotels, arts, labor and venues to deliver an exceptional visitor experience. TSJ manages the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, California Theatre, Center for the Performing Arts, San Jose Civic, Montgomery Theater, Parkside Hall and South Hall. For more information, visit www.sanjose.org.

