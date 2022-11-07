ARCTIC ZONE INTRODUCES NEW HEATABLE SEATS AND DRINKWARE WITH LIDS PROTECTED BY MICROBAN

These new products from the leading insulated cooler company round out a year of high-performance introductions including waterproof welded coolers, next generation hard coolers and lunch packs with fridge cold technology

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctic Zone™, a global insulated cooler and lunch pack leader, is introducing new Temperature Controlled Heatable Seats and drinkware with lids protected by Microban in time for the gift-giving season. These products round out a year of high-performance product rollouts including waterproof welded coolers, next generation hard coolers and lunch packs with fridge cold technology.

The new Arctic Zone™ Temperature Controlled Heatable Seat is perfect for sporting events, tailgating, camping, fishing, hunting and more. It features a rechargeable battery pack/power bank placed inside the seat cover to keep it warm for up to seven hours. The seat has high, medium and low settings and is comprised of a cozy, fleece seat top, four layers of cushioning and a water-resistant base.

Titan by Arctic Zone™ drinkware offers long-lasting hot/cold beverage temperature retention and is the only drinkware with a Microban® infused lid to protect against bacterial odors and stains. The collection includes 20 and 30 oz. tumblers, 20 oz. mugs and 20 oz. bottles, all available in a variety of contemporary colors. The drinkware is BPA and condensation free and has triple layered construction with a copper plated interior layer, 18/8 stainless steel and high pressure, vacuum sealed insulation.

Additional products launched in 2022 include:

Arctic Zone from California Innovations was launched more than 35 years ago and today is one of the world's leading brands of soft sided coolers and insulated lunch packs. Titan by Arctic Zone™ is the company's high-performance brand designed for outdoor adventurers. Arctic Zone™ products are built by our passion for innovations that go beyond the ordinary. The brand has a long history of firsts that have enriched the category including Zipperless™ coolers with hard liners, collapsible coolers, hard coolers with Microban® protection, and lunch bags with fridge cold technology. Arctic Zone enjoys vast penetration across North American and international retail channels ranging from Costco, Target and Walmart to Kroger, Walgreens, Carrefour, Big W and ASDA. California Innovations is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in Montréal, Chicago and Shenzhen.

