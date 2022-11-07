BLUETTI AC500 is Finally Available on Official Store & Amazon

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI AC500 has eventually raised $11 million on Indiegogo, breaking another record in BLUETTI's history. The AC500 and its expansion battery B300S will hit the shelves of official store and Amazon on Nov 25th.

Sharing many parallels with the first modular model AC300, the AC500 goes far beyond with a bunch of improvements that set itself at the forefront of the solar generator market.

AC500 system adopts selected LiFePO4 battery for long-term durability and 3,500+ charging cycles to 80% of its original capacity. Compared to the lithium-ion battery that most power stations and power banks use nowadays, the LiFePO4 battery offers optimal performance, which is expected to last for over 10 years.

Built-in with a matchless MPPT solar inverter, AC500 allows a 3000W maximum solar input. Therefore, it's surely no surprise that recharging it from 0 to 80% SOC by prime sunshine only takes about 1.5 hours. Where there's sunlight, there's unlimited power supply.

While considering a reliable backup power for emergencies or unexpected blackouts, there's no better options than AC500. The modular AC500 welcomes up to six B300s battery packs for a total capacity of 18,432Wh. Furthermore, thanks to the Fusion Box Pro, two AC500 sets can be connected in series to boast up to a 240V/10,000W output and 36,864Wh capacity, making it a solid power center to run your home essentials for days or weeks. Creating a solar system with compatible solar panels can literally realize power independence as unlimited energy supply will be available for entire house, outdoor camping, road trip, etc.

BLUETTI always uses advanced technologies enhance user experience. The BLUETTI App allows users to control and monitor the power consumption, check the operation status, and OTA update the firmware to the latest version anytime from anywhere.

Charging a power monster doesn't have to be time-consuming. AC500 can be charged by AC, solar, generator, lead-acid battery, dual, or triple charging methods. Plug in the wall outlet and solar panels, and you can efficiently charge the AC500 quickly with a max 8,000W input.

Charging time for AC500 with two B300S (for reference ONLY):

a. 3,000W MPPT solar charge: ≈2.5 hours

b. 5,000W AC charging: ≈1.7 hours

c. 8,000W AC+PV dual charging:≈ 1.2 hours

With the AC500, the future of building a sustainable lifestyle seems fairly bright.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/

