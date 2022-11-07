City Office REIT Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

VANCOUVER, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE: CIO) (the "Company," "City Office," "we" or "our") today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter Highlights

Rental and other revenues were $45.5 million . GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was approximately $0.1 million , or $0.00 per fully diluted share;

Core FFO was approximately $16.5 million , or $0.39 per fully diluted share;

AFFO was approximately $7.7 million , or $0.18 per fully diluted share;

In-place occupancy was 85.8% as of quarter end;

Executed approximately 195,000 square feet of new and renewal leases during the quarter;

Completed the Company's share repurchase program. During the second and third quarters of 2022, the Company repurchased $50.0 million in shares of common stock at an average gross price of $12.48 per share;

Declared a third quarter dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, paid on October 21, 2022 ; and

Declared a third quarter dividend of $0.4140625 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, paid on October 21, 2022 .

"While macroeconomic uncertainty continues to impact our industry, we believe we are positioned well to outperform over the long term," commented James Farrar, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "Our Sun Belt markets continue to be national leaders in employment growth, population growth and office leasing metrics. The flight to quality assets also continues to be a trend driving leasing outcomes, and we believe our high-quality portfolio will be the beneficiary of that trend over time."

"During the quarter, we continued to focus on advancing opportunities to position the Company for long term success. As a result of our spec suite program and select property upgrades, we believe we are on the path to optimizing our leasing potential. Prospective tenants continue to focus on securing high quality and amenitized spaces for their employees. Our core portfolio and planned enhancements position us well in this regard. As an example, at our recently renovated 190 Office Center property in Dallas, we signed 49,000 square feet of new leases during the quarter. Heading into the end of the year and looking forward to 2023, we intend to operate conservatively while taking active steps to enhance our competitive positioning."

A reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, NOI, Same Store NOI, Same Store Cash NOI, Adjusted Cash NOI and their equivalent per share measures, to the most directly comparable financial measure under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") can be found at the end of this release.

Portfolio Operations

The Company reported that its total portfolio as of September 30, 2022 contained 6.0 million net rentable square feet and was 85.8% occupied.

Net Operating Income was approximately $28.1 million and Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) was approximately $27.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Net Operating Income benefited from $0.9 million of termination fee income recognized in the quarter.

Same Store Cash NOI decreased 4.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year. Same Store Cash NOI decreased 5.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in the prior year.

Leasing Activity

The Company's total leasing activity during the third quarter of 2022 was approximately 195,000 square feet, which included 137,000 square feet of new leasing and 58,000 square feet of renewals. Approximately 171,000 square feet of leases signed within the quarter will commence subsequent to quarter end.

New Leasing – New leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 5.8 years at a weighted average annual rent of $26.68 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $7.44 per square foot per year.

Renewal Leasing – Renewal leases were signed with a weighted average lease term of 3.2 years at a weighted average annual rent of $26.51 per square foot and at a weighted average cost of $1.85 per square foot per year.

Capital Structure

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had total principal outstanding debt of approximately $680.1 million. Approximately $445.1 million, or 65.4%, of the Company's outstanding debt was fixed rate. When factoring in the $50 million term loan as fixed rate debt due to an interest swap, approximately 72.8% of the Company's debt was effectively fixed rate. City Office's total principal outstanding debt had a weighted average maturity of approximately 3.5 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.1%.

On August 5, 2020 the Company's Board of Directors approved a share purchase plan authorizing the Company to repurchase up to an aggregate amount of $50 million of its outstanding shares of common stock. During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company completed this program and settled on the repurchase of 3,612,064 shares of its common stock at an average gross price of $12.46 per share for a total cost of approximately $45.0 million. Including repurchases in the prior quarter, the Company settled on the repurchase of 4,006,897 shares of its common stock at an average gross price of $12.48 per share for a total cost of approximately $50.0 million.

Dividends

On September 15, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share of the Company's common stock for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The dividend was paid on October 21, 2022 to common stockholders and unitholders of record as of October 7, 2022.

On September 15, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved and the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.4140625 per share of the Company's 6.625% Series A Preferred Stock for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The dividend was paid on October 21, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record as of October 7, 2022.

2022 Outlook

Following the Company's performance year-to-date and expectations for the remainder of 2022, the Company is reiterating the components of full year 2022 guidance provided in the Company's second quarter 2022 earnings report.

The Company's guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to the risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This outlook reflects management's view of current and future market conditions, including assumptions such as the pace of future acquisitions and dispositions, rental rates, occupancy levels, leasing activity, uncollectible rents, operating and general administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and rising interest rates. The Company reminds investors that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and general market conditions are uncertain and impossible to predict. See "Forward-looking Statements" below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations ("FFO") – The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") states FFO should represent net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments of unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, gains or losses on the sale of property and impairments to real estate.

The Company uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because the Company believes that FFO is beneficial to investors as a starting point in measuring the Company's operational performance. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare the Company's operating performance with that of other REITs.

However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of the Company's properties that result from use or market conditions nor the level of capital expenditures and leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of the Company's properties, all of which have real economic effects and could materially impact the Company's results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of the Company's performance is limited. In addition, other equity REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition as the Company does, and, accordingly, the Company's FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' FFO. Accordingly, FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income as a measure of the Company's performance.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") – We calculate Core FFO by using FFO as defined by NAREIT and adjusting for certain other non-core items. We also exclude from our Core FFO calculation acquisition costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt, changes in the fair value of the earn-out, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and the amortization of stock based compensation.

We believe Core FFO provides a useful metric in comparing operations between reporting periods and in assessing the sustainability of our ongoing operating performance. Other equity REITs may calculate Core FFO differently or not at all, and, accordingly, the Company's Core FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' Core FFO.

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") – We compute AFFO by adding to Core FFO the non-cash amortization of deferred financing fees and non-real estate depreciation and then subtracting cash paid for recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions, and capital expenditures, and eliminating the net effect of straight-line rent / expense, deferred market rent and debt fair value amortization. Recurring capital expenditures exclude development / redevelopment activities, capital expenditures planned at acquisition and costs to reposition a property. We exclude first generation leasing costs within the first two years of acquisition, which are generally to fill vacant space in properties we acquire or were planned at acquisition. We have further excluded all costs associated with tenant improvements, leasing commissions and capital expenditures which were funded by the entity contributing the properties at closing.

Along with FFO and Core FFO, we believe AFFO provides investors with appropriate supplemental information to evaluate the ongoing operations of the Company. Other equity REITs may calculate AFFO differently, and, accordingly, the Company's AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs' AFFO.

Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) – We define NOI as rental and other revenues less property operating expenses. We define Adjusted Cash NOI as NOI less the effect of recurring straight-line rent / expense, deferred market rent, and any amounts which are funded by the selling entities and NCI in properties.

We consider NOI and Adjusted Cash NOI to be appropriate supplemental performance measures to net income because we believe they provide information useful in understanding the core operations and operating performance of our portfolio.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("Same Store NOI") and Same Store Cash Net Operating Income ("Same Store Cash NOI") – Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI is calculated as the NOI attributable to the properties continuously owned and operated for the entirety of the reporting periods presented. The Company's definition of Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI excludes properties that were not stabilized during both of the applicable reporting periods. These exclusions may include, but are not limited to, acquisitions, dispositions and properties undergoing repositioning or significant renovations.

We believe Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI is an important measure of comparison because it allows for comparison of operating results of stabilized properties owned and operated for the entirety of both applicable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions, dispositions or repositionings during such periods. Other REITs may calculate Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI differently and our calculation should not be compared to that of other REITs.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and as such are based upon the Company's current beliefs as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "approximately," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "hypothetical," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words or expressions. There can be no assurance that actual forward-looking statements, including projected capital resources, projected profitability and portfolio performance, estimates or developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Examples of forward-looking statements include those pertaining to expectations regarding our financial performance, including under metrics such as NOI and FFO, market rental rates, national or local economic growth, including the impact of inflation, estimated replacement costs of our properties, the Company's expectations regarding tenant occupancy, re-leasing periods, projected capital improvements, expected sources of financing, expectations as to the likelihood and timing of closing of acquisitions, dispositions, or other transactions, the expected operating performance of the Company's current properties, anticipated near-term acquisitions and descriptions relating to these expectations, including, without limitation, the anticipated net operating income yield and cap rates, lower than expected yields, increased interest rates and operating costs, and changes in local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements presented in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on historical performance and management's current plans, estimates and expectations in light of information currently available to us and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to the factors, risks and uncertainties described above, changes in global, regional or local political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors described in our news releases and filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors" and in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary in material respects from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements contained in this press release are free from errors. Unless otherwise stated, historical financial information and per share and other data are as of September 30, 2022 or relate to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

City Office REIT, Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except par value and share data)



September 30, 2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Real estate properties





Land $ 200,686

$ 204,801 Building and improvement 1,233,713

1,244,177 Tenant improvement 134,785

119,011 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 673

664

1,569,857

1,568,653 Accumulated depreciation (178,237)

(157,356)

1,391,620

1,411,297 Cash and cash equivalents 22,012

21,321 Restricted cash 19,669

20,945 Rents receivable, net 39,700

30,415 Deferred leasing costs, net 22,060

20,327 Acquired lease intangible assets, net 58,580

68,925 Other assets 30,638

28,283 Total Assets $ 1,584,279

$ 1,601,513 Liabilities and Equity





Liabilities:





Debt $ 676,116

$ 653,648 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 38,091

27,101 Deferred rent 8,921

11,600 Tenant rent deposits 7,014

6,165 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 9,602

10,872 Other liabilities 20,199

21,532 Total Liabilities 759,943

730,918 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





6.625% Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 5,600,000 shares authorized,

4,480,000 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 112,000

112,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 39,718,767 and 43,554,375

shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 397

435 Additional paid-in capital 435,086

482,061 Retained earnings 273,843

275,502 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 2,819

(382) Total Stockholders' Equity 824,145

869,616 Non-controlling interests in properties 191

979 Total Equity 824,336

870,595 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,584,279

$ 1,601,513

City Office REIT, Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Rental and other revenues $ 45,522

$ 44,889

$ 135,871

$ 124,369 Operating expenses:













Property operating expenses 17,412

15,180

50,736

43,477 General and administrative 3,506

7,900

10,575

13,768 Depreciation and amortization 15,555

14,648

47,072

44,017 Total operating expenses 36,473

37,728

108,383

101,262 Operating income 9,049

7,161

27,488

23,107 Interest expense:













Contractual interest expense (6,582)

(5,650)

(18,311)

(17,533) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value (303)

(267)

(917)

(869)

(6,885)

(5,917)

(19,228)

(18,402) Net gain on sale of real estate property —

—

21,658

47,400 Net income 2,164

1,244

29,918

52,105 Less:













Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in properties (175)

(378)

(510)

(760) Net income attributable to the Company 1,989

866

29,408

51,345 Preferred stock distributions (1,855)

(1,855)

(5,565)

(5,565) Net income/(loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 134

$ (989)

$ 23,843

$ 45,780 Net income/(loss) per common share:













Basic $ 0.00

$ (0.02)

$ 0.56

$ 1.05 Diluted $ 0.00

$ (0.02)

$ 0.55

$ 1.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 41,351

43,554

42,838

43,478 Diluted 42,125

43,554

43,663

44,091 Dividend distributions declared per common share $ 0.20

$ 0.15

$ 0.60

$ 0.45

City Office REIT, Inc Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Operating Income and Adjusted Cash NOI (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net income $ 2,164 Adjustments to net income:

General and administrative 3,506 Contractual interest expense 6,582 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value 303 Depreciation and amortization 15,555 Net Operating Income ("NOI") $ 28,110 Net recurring straight-line rent/expense adjustment (701) Net amortization of above and below market leases (9) Portfolio Adjusted Cash NOI $ 27,400 NCI in properties – share in cash NOI (419) Adjusted Cash NOI (CIO share) $ 26,981

City Office REIT, Inc Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and AFFO (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 134 (+) Depreciation and amortization 15,555

15,689 Non-controlling interests in properties:

(+) Share of net income 175 (-) Share of FFO (325) FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 15,539 (+) Stock based compensation 992 Core FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 16,531 (-) Net recurring straight-line rent/expense adjustment (701) (-) Net amortization of above and below market leases (9) (+) Net amortization of deferred financing costs and debt fair value 300 (-) Net recurring tenant improvements and incentives (4,202) (-) Net recurring leasing commissions (1,691) (-) Net recurring capital expenditures (2,566) AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 7,662 FFO per common share $ 0.37 Core FFO per common share $ 0.39 AFFO per common share $ 0.18 Dividends distributions declared per common share $ 0.20 FFO Payout Ratio 54 % Core FFO Payout Ratio 51 % AFFO Payout Ratio 110 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 42,125

City Office REIT, Inc Reconciliation of Rental and Other Revenues to Same Store NOI and Same Store Cash NOI (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Rental and other revenues $ 45,522

$ 44,889

$ 135,871

$ 124,369 Property operating expenses 17,412

15,180

50,736

43,477 Net operating income ("NOI") $ 28,110

$ 29,709

$ 85,135

$ 80,892 Less: NOI of properties not included in same store (8,962)

(5,796)

(23,827)

(13,681) Same store NOI $ 19,148

$ 23,913

$ 61,308

$ 67,211 Less:













Termination fee income (485)

(5,077)

(2,705)

(6,773) Straight-line rent/expense adjustment (482)

381

(706)

644 Above and below market leases 23

20

31

375 NCI in properties – share in cash NOI (419)

(645)

(1,217)

(1,495) Same store cash NOI $ 17,785

$ 18,592

$ 56,711

$ 59,962

