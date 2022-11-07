CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Twitter Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 14, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter") (NYSE: TWTR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between August 3, 2020 and August 23, 2022.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Twitter includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Twitter knew about security concerns on their platform; (2) Twitter actively worked to hide the security concerns from the board, the investing public, and regulators; (3) contrary to representations in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Twitter did not take steps to improve security; (4) Twitter's active refusal to address security issues increased the risk of loss of public goodwill; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Twitter's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: November 14, 2022

Aggrieved Twitter investors only have until November 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

