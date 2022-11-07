Oriental Yuhong Appeared at the 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During September 28-29, 2022 (Beijing time), the 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum, sponsored by the China International Contractors Association, was successfully held in Macao. Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Zheng Xinlian, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, and Fang Qiuchen, President of the China International Contractors Association, attended the Forum. Political leaders, entrepreneurs, and scholars gathered here to discuss on the green development trends of the infrastructure industry chain. Kou Jianan, the person in charge of international engineering projects of Oriental Yuhong, exchanged with the audience on how enterprises deal with adversity as a guest of this parallel forum.

Under the theme of "building high standard sustainable infrastructure for people's livelihoods", in combination with the Belt and Road Initiative, the Forum aimed at expanding a new space for international cooperation and promoting more green and healthy global development.

On the morning of September 28, Ho Iat Seng, the Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, visited the Oriental Yuhong booth to learn more about the current status of Oriental Yuhong, as well as the development trends and prospects of the construction materials industry. Kou Jianan said that Oriental Yuhong had been deeply engaged in the Macao market for many years, tapping the market potential, expanding marketing channels, and providing high-quality product guarantee and technical support for numerous projects.

Win Preemptive Opportunities with Innovative R&D + High Quality

In recent years, with a new round of scientific and technological revolutions and the advancement of the digital economy, new concepts and new technologies rose in response to the proper time and conditions, giving birth to a variety of new business forms and new models. Due to the increasingly intense competition in the construction materials industry, it is of great significance to take the preemptive opportunities and seize the core momentum in the changing situation.

"For small and medium-sized enterprises, it's wise to take product and service quality and innovative R&D as the top priority to win preemptive opportunities in the complex situation", On the afternoon of September 29, Kou Jianan was invited as a guest to attend the China-Portugal parallel forum and share his views on related issues. He stressed that, Oriental Yuhong always takes customer needs as the center, and provides all customers with undifferentiated high-quality products. In order to improve the quality of services, a pre-sale, in-sale, and after-sale marketing service system was created in efficient response to customer needs.

Enabling Infrastructure with High-quality Products and Services

Benefiting from its excellent products and dedicated services, Oriental Yuhong has provided professional and systematic solutions for multiple infrastructure construction projects in Macao, such as the MGM Hotel and the Travel Inspection Building on the Macao Port of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. In view of the difficulty in the construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Oriental Yuhong had made detailed field investigation and analysis of the Project, and customized waterproofing system solutions including self-adhesive polymer modified asphalt waterproofing membrane, elastomer (SBS) modified asphalt waterproofing membrane and other materials, and contributing its power to China's infrastructure projects.

Infrastructure construction matters a lot to people's well-being and serves as an important symbol of social progress. Oriental Yuhong has been contributing to infrastructure projects with high-quality products and professional services. In the future, Oriental Yuhong will persevere in empowering infrastructure construction in a quicker response with better products and more systematic and professional services. Meanwhile, we also welcome outstanding colleagues to jointly protect infrastructure construction and strive for the original mission of "creating a lasting and safe environment for mankind and society" with practical actions.

Founded in 1995, Oriental Yuhong, over the past 20 plus years, has been devoted to providing high-quality waterproofing system solutions for tens of thousands of major infrastructures and industrial, civil and commercial buildings. Having grown into a leading service provider in the construction and building materials industry, the company went public in 2008 and its revenue exceeded CNY 21.7 billion in 2020, 30 times that of 2008. In the meantime, some of its products have been awarded the CE Mark of EU, EC1 Mark of Germany, and other marks at home and abroad. It has also won numerous titles including the 17th China Quality Award, National Quality Benchmark (2017) and National Technological Innovation Demonstration Enterprise and been included in the list of Fortune China 500.

