Diamond Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and $429 Million Project Award in Brazil

- Ocean Courage Awarded 4-Year Project
- Performance Bonus on First Well for Ocean BlackHawk
- $20 Million Increase in Revenue and $3 Million Increase in EBITDA
- Ocean GreatWhite Commences Reactivation
HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) today reported the following results for the third quarter of 2022:
Three Months Ended
Thousands of dollars, except per share data
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Total revenues
$
226,073
$
205,702
Operating loss
(7,575)
(9,763)
Adjusted EBITDA
18,421
15,245
Net income (loss)
5,510
(21,929)
Income (loss) per diluted share
$
0.05
$
(0.22)
Diamond Offshore also announced it received notification of award of a new drilling program with Petrobras in Brazil for the Ocean Courage. The Ocean Courage was awarded a four-year project with an unpriced option for an additional four years. The total estimated value of the firm term of the award is approximately $429 million, including a mobilization fee and the provision of certain additional services. The new contract is expected to be signed imminently and commence late in the fourth quarter of 2023 after conclusion of the rig's current contract and new contract preparations.
Bernie Wolford, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "This award is a testament to the exceptional performance of our crews and allows Diamond to continue serving the world's largest operator of deepwater drilling rigs. This program is in addition to the $1.6 billion of backlog we reported as of October 1, 2022."
Third Quarter Results
Contract drilling revenue for the third quarter totaled $190 million compared to $177 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by the Ocean BlackHawk beginning work in Senegal during the quarter, the Ocean Apex and Ocean Patriot both benefitting from a full quarter of utilization, and the Ocean Patriot operating under terms of a contract extension with a favorable dayrate increase. These increases in contract drilling revenue were partially offset by the Ocean Onyx completing its contract in Australia and currently being stacked in Western Australia while the Company continues to pursue prospects in the region. Contract drilling expense for the third quarter increased by 9%, reflecting a higher operating cost structure for the Ocean BlackHawk in Senegal as well as the commencement of reactivation activities for the Ocean GreatWhite.
Net income for the quarter was $5.5 million, inclusive of a $23 million non-cash tax benefit, as compared to a net loss of $22 million in the prior quarter.
Operational Highlights
During the quarter, the Company's fleet continued to perform well, improving to 97.3% revenue efficiency. The Ocean BlackHawk earned a performance bonus upon completion of its first well in Senegal. In addition, the Company continued to make sequential improvements in safety performance, with no lost-time-incidents.
In October, the managed drillship Vela commenced a one-well contract in the Gulf of Mexico to be followed by a five-well, or minimum 225-day duration, contract with options for up to seven wells.
Liquidity and Outlook
As of September 30, 2022, Diamond Offshore had total liquidity of $296 million, comprised of $23 million of unrestricted cash and $273 million of available capacity on its revolving credit facility and delayed draw First Lien Notes.
Remarking on the outlook for the offshore drilling market, Wolford commented, "Market fundamentals continue to improve in our industry, driving improved dayrates and growing visibility of future demand."
CONFERENCE CALL
ABOUT DIAMOND OFFSHORE
Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.diamondoffshore.com/.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
Revenues:
Contract drilling
$
189,861
$
176,879
Revenues related to reimbursable expenses
36,212
28,823
Total revenues
226,073
205,702
Operating expenses:
Contract drilling, excluding depreciation
155,567
142,150
Reimbursable expenses
35,765
28,554
Depreciation
26,069
25,693
General and administrative
16,320
19,753
Gain on disposition of assets
(73)
(685)
Total operating expenses
233,648
215,465
Operating loss
(7,575)
(9,763)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
11
—
Interest expense
(10,364)
(10,103)
Foreign currency transaction gain
237
1,607
Other, net
172
(47)
Loss before income tax benefit (expense)
(17,519)
(18,306)
Income tax benefit (expense)
23,029
(3,623)
Net income (loss)
$
5,510
$
(21,929)
Income (loss) per share, Basic and Diluted
$
0.05
$
(0.22)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, Basic
100,875
100,108
Weighted-average shares outstanding, Diluted
102,273
100,108
DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
22,650
$
38,388
Restricted cash
38,592
24,341
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
179,910
146,335
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
59,585
61,440
Asset held for sale
—
1,000
Total current assets
300,737
271,504
Drilling and other property and equipment, net of
accumulated depreciation
1,143,268
1,175,895
Other assets
79,714
84,041
Total assets
$
1,523,719
$
1,531,440
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Other current liabilities
$
231,470
$
232,762
Long-term debt
335,540
266,241
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities
135,777
148,358
Deferred tax liability
1,838
1,626
Other liabilities
88,905
114,748
Stockholders' equity
730,189
767,705
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,523,719
$
1,531,440
DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(50,773)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
Depreciation
78,714
Gain on disposition of assets
(4,802)
Deferred tax provision
(7,961)
Stock-based compensation expense
16,471
Contract liabilities, net
(19,725)
Contract assets, net
1,330
Deferred contract costs, net
(4,193)
Collateral deposits
17,479
Other assets, noncurrent
(547)
Other liabilities, noncurrent
(160)
Other
1,275
Net changes in operating working capital
(49,038)
Net cash used in operating activities
(21,930)
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(42,653)
Proceeds from disposition of assets, net of disposal costs
5,861
Net cash used in investing activities
(36,792)
Financing activities:
Borrowings under credit facility
69,000
Principal payments of finance lease liabilities
(11,765)
Net cash provided by financing activities
57,235
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,487)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
62,729
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
61,242
DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE DAYRATE, UTILIZATION AND OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY
(Dayrate in thousands)
TOTAL FLEET
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
2022
2022
Average Dayrate
Utilization
Revenue Efficiency
Average Dayrate
Utilization
Revenue Efficiency
$
235
68 %
97.3 %
$
228
57 %
96.3 %
(1)
Average dayrate is defined as total contract drilling revenue for all of the rigs in our fleet (including managed rigs) per revenue-earning day. A revenue-earning day is defined as a 24-hour period during which a rig earns a dayrate after commencement of operations and excludes mobilization, demobilization and contract preparation days.
(2)
Utilization is calculated as the ratio of total revenue-earning days divided by the total calendar days in the period for all rigs in our fleet (including managed and cold-stacked rigs).
(3)
Revenue efficiency is calculated as actual contract drilling revenue earned divided by potential revenue, assuming a full dayrate is earned.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
To supplement the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a basis in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), this press release provides investors with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization (or Adjusted EBITDA), which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this measure provides meaningful information about the Company's performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's ongoing operating results. This allows investors and others to better compare the Company's financial results across previous and subsequent accounting periods and to those of peer companies and to better understand the long-term performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, contract drilling revenue, contract drilling expense, operating income or loss, cash flows from operations or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Loss Before Income Tax Benefit (Expense) to Adjusted EBITDA:
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
As reported loss before income tax benefit (expense)
$
(17,519)
$
(18,306)
Interest expense
10,364
10,103
Interest income
(11)
—
Foreign currency transaction gain
(237)
(1,607)
Depreciation
26,069
25,693
Gain on disposition of assets
(73)
(685)
Other, net
(172)
47
Adjusted EBITDA
$
18,421
$
15,245
