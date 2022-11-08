Jackie Cohen Joins Ropes & Gray in New York, Enhancing the Firm's Top-Tier M&A Practice

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray today announced that Jackie Cohen has joined the firm's 500-lawyer New York office as a partner in the firm's mergers & acquisitions practice.

Chambers-ranked for Corporate/M&A in New York, Jackie advises clients on complex, high-profile mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures, spin-offs and strategic investments. She also advises clients on high-profile, and business-critical shareholder activism, takeover defense and corporate governance issues. In Chambers, clients praise Jackie's "business focus" and describe her as an "excellent, technical practitioner."

"Jackie has built a formidable practice in New York, advising clients on complex, market-leading transactions across industries and around the globe. Her talent and approach to representing clients is an ideal fit for our growing M&A team in New York," said Chris Comeau, partner and head of the firm's mergers & acquisitions practice.

"Jackie is a prolific deal lawyer. She has guided some of the world's most complex transactions over the last decade for major corporations, household brand names, high-growth companies, and for preeminent investors and funds. She immediately strengthens our global transactions practice," said Julie Jones, chair. "Throughout the legal industry, Jackie is respected as the trusted advisor she is."

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent firm for complex transactions and corporate governance. In 2022, the firm has advised on M&A transactions with an aggregate total value of more than $200 billion across technology, life sciences, health care and consumer brands.

"From large deals to middle-market transactions, Jackie knows how to unlock value for clients, no matter their objective or size," said David Djaha, managing partner. "Her impressive record of leading sophisticated deals bolsters our firm's global M&A practice."

"Ropes & Gray's M&A practice has experienced robust growth, captured market share, and expanded and added new clients," Jackie said. "The transactions market is defined by complexity right now, and Ropes & Gray has the best team to help clients navigate it."

About Ropes & Gray's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice

Ropes & Gray's M&A attorneys navigate clients through some of the largest, most complex and demanding transactions around the world. Recognized as leaders in the field, Ropes & Gray's M&A attorneys possess both extensive transactional experience and deep industry knowledge. In 2022, the firm advised on M&A transactions with an aggregate total value of more than $200 billion across technology, life sciences, health care and consumer brands sectors. The firm holds a strong track record of advising strategic investors on a wide variety of corporate transactions, creating and implementing innovative deal structures driven by industry trends and evolving market terms. The transaction teams include attorneys with various specialties, including tax, intellectual property, finance, antitrust, employee benefits, environmental, litigation, and government enforcement, which allow the firm to present an integrated service offering to resolve matters that span the full spectrum of transaction-related issues.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,500 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology, and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

