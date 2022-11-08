Software AG Government Solutions Partners with DH2i to Deliver Certified FedRAMP Solutions for Secure Federal Government Cloud Services

Government IT Solutions Leader Deploys DH2i's DxEnterprise Clustering Software to Achieve Near-Zero Downtime for Its SQL Server Availability Group Kubernetes Cluster

FORT COLLINS, Colo, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i® the leading provider of always-secure and always-on IT infrastructure solutions, and Software AG Government Solutions , today announced they have entered into a partnership. A trusted provider of FedRAMP solutions, Software AG Government Solutions, will integrate DH2i's DxEnterprise (DxE) Smart High Availability Clustering software into its FedRAMP authorized cloud to achieve near-zero downtime within its own SQL Server Availability Group (AG) Kubernetes cluster. Software AG Government Solutions will offer the combined solution to its U.S. federal, state, and local government customers, as well as its aerospace and defense industry clients.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. FedRAMP empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies, with emphasis on security and protection of federal information, and helps accelerate the adoption of secure, cloud solutions.

"Container use is growing exponentially for digital transformation projects in the government, aerospace, and defense industries – particularly the use of stateful containers for databases such as Microsoft SQL Server. This growing stateful database container use is also generating a hard production deployment requirement for database-level high availability (HA) in Kubernetes," said Jeff Estes, Senior Director, Systems Engineering, Software AG Government Solutions . "Using DxEnterprise to manage our SQL Server AGs in Kubernetes enables us to deliver zero downtime for our customers running our Alfabet software."

DxEnterprise enables an enterprise's true digital transformation (DX) by speeding the adoption of highly available stateful containers and providing SQL Server Availability Group (AG) support for SQL Server containers in Kubernetes clusters.

"Software AG Government Solutions is an organization known across all branches of Government for delivering only the most trusted and real-world proven technologies backed by expertise that enables customers to virtually eliminate investment risk while solving complex and critical IT challenges. It is therefore an enviable seal of approval for them to deploy DxEnterprise software as part of their FedRAMP certified solutions," said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i .

DxEnterprise Smart High Availability Clustering Software Features & Benefits:

HA for SQL Server Availability Groups in Kubernetes—with automatic failover, an industry first. This enables customers to deploy stateful containers to create new and innovative applications.

Near-zero recovery time objective (RTO) failover for instances and containers at the database-level– enables operations to deliver better products and services more efficiently and resiliently at a lower cost to the business.

Distributed Kubernetes AG clusters across availability zones/regions, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments—with built-in secure multi-subnet Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) tunnel technology. This enables customers to rapidly adapt to changes in market conditions and consumer preferences.

Intelligent health & performance QoS monitoring with alerts for SLA assurance and simplified system management.

Mix and match support for Windows and Linux; bare-metal, virtual, cloud servers – maximizes IT budget ROI.

For those attending the upcoming 2022 PASS Data Community Summit , taking place at the Seattle Convention Center, November 15-18, please join Jeff Estes, Senior Director, Systems Engineering, Software AG Government Solutions for his presentation:

Deploying SQL Server AGs in EKS for Secure Federal Government Cloud Services

November 16, 6:45 am - 7:55 am; Room 608-609

The use of containers in the Federal Government is exploding as it looks for better ways to improve the performance, scalability, and portability of their applications in secure cloud environments. Despite the promise of containers, deploying SQL Server AGs in Kubernetes remains a hurdle that organizations struggle to overcome. Join Jeff Estes of Software AG Government Solutions for breakfast to learn how he used DH2i's DxEnterprise to jump the hurdle and deploy highly available SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs) in EKS certified for FedRAMP. (Reserve your spot here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deploy-ha-sql-server-ags-in-eks-certified-for-fedramp-tickets-439683534287 )

About Software AG Government Solutions

Software AG Government Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Software AG USA, Inc. We are dedicated to serving the Public Sector, Higher Education, and Aerospace & Defense communities in the United States. Our world-class software products (webMethods, Alfabet, ARIS, Cumulocity, Adabas & Natural) are focused on reducing the complexity of IT ecosystems that have evolved over many years. We help our customers understand what IT they have, how to optimize their architecture, and execute on a fully integrated modern enterprise. We leverage a highly effective "Prove IT First and Prove IT Fast" approach to solving complex IT challenges. Widely embraced by our customers, this approach has been proven to minimize risks associated with IT investments. To learn more, please visit: https://www.softwareaggov.com/ .

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform software-defined perimeter (SDP) and smart high availability (HA) clustering software for Windows and Linux. DH2i's DxOdyssey ® SDP software, the unVPN networking solution for Zero Trust security, enables users to create highly available application-level micro-tunnels across any mix of locations and platforms. DH2i's DxEnterprise ® SQL Server clustering - now optimized for containers, delivers an all-in-one solution to maximize performance and minimize downtime. And, DxEnterprise is the only SQL Server clustering solution to deliver fully automatic failover of SQL Server AG in Kubernetes. To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com , call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com .

