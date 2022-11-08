TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track Recognized by Urgent Care Association for Quality Care and Patient Safety

All 16 TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track locations receive accreditation for health care excellence and are awarded the Urgent Care Association's Antibiotic Stewardship Commendation.

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital's network of urgent care centers known as TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track has again received the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers — accreditation by the Urgent Care Association (UCA). Accreditation signifies that all TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track locations have met the UCA's established standards and criteria for quality of patient care, safety and scope of services.

"TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track was the first system of urgent care centers in the Tampa Bay area to achieve accreditation through the UCA. Reaccreditation affirms our continuity and consistency in delivering world-class care to our patients," said Tampa General Hospital Executive Vice President and Chief Ambulatory Care Officer Adam Smith.

In addition to being reaccredited, TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track was also awarded the Antibiotic Stewardship Commendation (ASC) by the UCA. This program requires urgent care centers to provide evidence of their compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) antibiotic stewardship principles.

Antibiotic stewardship is the effort to measure and improve how antibiotics are prescribed by clinicians and used by patients. The CDC principles provide a framework for urgent care centers to demonstrate a commitment to improve antibiotic use and advance patient safety and outcomes.

"Our goal is to treat infections while protecting our community from the harmful effects of antibiotic-resistant infections," said Dr. Daron Diecidue, chief executive officer, TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track and chief of TGH Ambulatory Services. "We are very proud of our dedicated staff and providers and our team's commitment to excellence is reaffirmed through the achievement of these high distinctions."

There are currently 16 TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track locations throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties, with more being planned and opening in the near future. Each location provides:

Walk-in, extended-hour medical care from board-certified providers for a large scope of conditions, including unexpected cuts, burns, sprains or fractures

On-site X-rays and EKGs

Laboratory services, including blood draws, urinalyses and drug screens

Sports and school physicals

Employer solutions such as pre-employment screenings, employment physicals and clearances, and assessments for workers' compensation injuries

Certain prescriptions can be filled on-site

All locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week and deliver comprehensive, convenient urgent care and primary care to patients 3 months and older. While walk-ins are welcome, Fast Pass reservations may also be made at www.fasttrackurgentcare.com/fastpass.

The UCA is recognized as the largest, most notable trade and professional association in urgent care with a membership of more than 4,000 urgent care centers representing urgent care clinical and business professionals from the United States and abroad.

