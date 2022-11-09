ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, INC. TO PRESENT AT THE 14TH ANNUAL SOUTHWEST IDEAS INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON NOVEMBER 16TH AND 17TH IN DALLAS, TX

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: AE) ("Adams" or the "Company") today announced that Kevin Roycraft, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, and Tracy Ohmart, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of the Company, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 17, 2022 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. Adams' presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am CT. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through Adams' unique webcast link at IDEASconference/ae.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest.

For more information about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com .

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation, terminalling and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, interstate bulk transportation logistics of crude oil, condensate, fuels, oils and other petroleum products and recycling and repurposing of off-specification fuels, lubricants, crude oil and other chemicals through its subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc., Service Transport Company, Victoria Express Pipeline, LLC, GulfMark Terminals, LLC, Firebird Bulk Carriers, Inc. and Phoenix Oil, Inc. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com .

Company Contact

Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

tohmart@adamsresources.com

(713) 881-3609

Investor Relations Contact

Gary Guyton or Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors

(214) 442-0016

