Aurora Capital Partners Promotes Bianca Sganga to Vice President

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Capital Partners ("Aurora" or the "Firm") is pleased to announce that Bianca Sganga has been promoted to Vice President. Prior to joining Aurora in 2019 as an Associate, Bianca worked in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs in both New York and Sydney.

At Aurora, Bianca has worked closely with Aurora portfolio companies Premier Roofing, where she is a member of the Board of Directors, and Randall Reilly. She has also played an active role in the Firm's recruiting and training efforts for new Associates. Bianca earned her B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Columbia University.

"Bianca has been an outstanding contributor since joining Aurora, both internally as a key member of the investment team and externally to our portfolio companies," said Matt Laycock, a Partner at Aurora. "Our team and culture are our most important assets at Aurora, and we look forward to Bianca's continued growth in her new role."

Aurora recently completed the sale of VLS Environmental Solutions to I Squared Capital in August as well as the sale of National Technical Systems to Element Materials Technology Group in September, the latter of which marked the final exit from Aurora's Fund IV. The Firm also recently completed the take-private acquisition of Sharps Compliance in August and acquired Universal Pure in November.

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading Los Angeles-based private equity firm with over $4.5 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1991, the firm focuses principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

