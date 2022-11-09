Chubb Appoints Darryl Page Chief Culture Officer

Global Insurance Industry Leader with Deep Roots in Chubb's Culture Returns to the Company

ZURICH, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) today announced Darryl Page has been appointed Vice President, Chubb Group and Chief Culture Officer, succeeding Ivy Kusinga. In this role, he will oversee Chubb's culture and diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) strategy. Page is returning to Chubb after retiring in July 2022.

The appointment is effective January 9, 2023. Page will report to John Keogh, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Jo Ann Rabitz, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Global Human Resources Officer.

"Darryl is a proven, successful leader who brings deep experience and a strong understanding of our culture and the issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion. He has lived the issues his whole career and is the face of Chubb culture with strong communication skills and empathy," said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Chubb Limited. "He deeply understands our culture and the importance of diverse talent, capabilities and what it takes for employees to succeed, thrive and be comfortable in our organization. I am delighted to welcome Darryl back to Chubb."

"Ivy has been a strong force and influential in the vision, development and execution of our plans to create an inclusive meritocracy where employees have a sense of belonging and the opportunity to contribute and grow. She has served as a coach and mentor to employees and leaders alike, positively shaping our culture," added Greenberg. "During her tenure at Chubb, she has tirelessly championed diversity, equity and inclusion, both within Chubb and externally. I thank Ivy for her amazing contributions, effective advocacy and wish her the very best. She has made us better and we are all grateful."

Page has more than 35 years of experience in the insurance industry. Most recently, he led Chubb's International Personal Lines business from 2012 to 2022. Before joining Chubb, he served as President of Personal Insurance at Fireman's Fund in the U.S. and during his 27-year career at Allstate he served as Chairman of Allstate Canada. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Santa Clara University in California.

