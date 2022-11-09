eTailPet Enhances Pet Retail POS Platform with Text Messaging and Subscriptions Features

Helps independent pet retailers expand services, engage customers, and drive revenue

eTailPet is the only all-in-one multi-channel point of sale software solution designed for pet retailers by pet retail experts

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eTailPet , the only all-in-one, multi-channel, cloud-based POS software solution created specifically for independent pet retail businesses, announced today the launch of two new features for its award-winning POS solution: SMS text messaging as well as memberships and subscriptions. The new modules, available now as add-ons to the eTailPet POS platform, are easy to implement and enable pet retailers to expand services, increase customer engagement, and drive additional revenue.

The new text messaging feature enables pet retailers to schedule automated messaging or communicate with customers in real time directly through their eTailPet POS dashboard. Pet retailers can use text messaging to send appointment reminders for grooming or other services, promote new products, send order confirmations and shipping updates, and more.

Retailers can use the memberships and subscriptions feature to launch exclusive members-only clubs to grant customers access to discounted products and services. The enhancements also introduce the option of starting a monthly box subscription that is unique to their store, and can help the retailer manage renewals, pricing, products, and discounts all within the eTailPet solution.

eTailPet offers a true end-to-end solution that supports retail pet business operations with real-time visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, customer communications, and marketing. Through these offerings, pet retailers can streamline operations, increase business, boost profitability, and thrive in the rapidly growing digital marketplace.

"At eTailPet we are working to transform the pet industry by offering an all-in-one platform that helps independent pet businesses remain competitive and profitable," said Bere Giannini, founder and president of eTailPet. "Our new features further enhance our POS solution by providing an easy way for retail businesses to expand their services and grow customer relationships."

eTailPet combines deep expertise in the pet industry with modern technology to deliver a seamless experience for both the independent pet retailer and their customers. The eTailPet solution provides:

A robust, but easy to use POS system, with automatic in-store and online inventory synchronization, payment processing, smart ordering, and vendor credit management;

A total ecommerce solution for independent pet retailers, featuring a turnkey website builder, real-time inventory management, built-in sales data, loyalty program integration and more;

Online booking for pet services with powerful, customizable tools; and

Robust social media management

To schedule a demo of eTailPet or to learn more, visit www.etailpet.io .

About eTailPet

eTailPet empowers independent pet businesses with robust software solutions to compete in the growing digital marketplace. The all-in-one POS platform is the only full-service solution created for pet businesses by a pet business owner.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Moritz

Zer0 to 5ive for eTailPet

jmoritz@0to5.com

917-748-4006

View original content:

SOURCE eTailPet