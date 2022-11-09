Illinois House Speaker Applauds Supermajority and Expanded Territory

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tonight, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and Democrats for the Illinois House maintained the Democratic supermajority in the Illinois State House and continued turning previously red districts blue.

This election cycle Democrats for the Illinois House ran 67 contested House races, the most in its history. Yet, tonight's results show that the battle has only strengthened House Democrats.

"We know that when we fight, we win — and tonight, that couldn't be more true," said Speaker of the Illinois House Emanuel "Chris" Welch. "House Democrats have fought tirelessly for working families and have secured important legislative wins to protect reproductive rights, rebuild our infrastructure, fund critical public safety initiatives, and so much more. With our supermajority stronger than ever, we'll build on our incredible progress to keep our state moving forward and continue delivering for working families in communities across Illinois."

"Our Democratic supermajority in the House has delivered real results for Illinoisans in communities across our state — from codifying reproductive rights to balancing the budget to investing in community safety. I'm thrilled that by maintaining this critical supermajority, we'll continue to move Illinois forward," said Lisa Hernandez, chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois. "This is a win for working families and communities in every corner of our state — and Democrats in the State House are just getting started."

About Democrats for the Illinois House: Democrats for the Illinois House is the official political arm of the Illinois House Democratic Caucus. We support Democrats for the Illinois House in fighting for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. Under the leadership of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, Democrats for Illinois House (DIH) is dedicated to promoting the excellent work of the caucus, protecting incumbents, winning competitive races, and serving Illinoisans with integrity. The Illinois House Democratic Caucus is one of the most diverse in the nation representing African American (22), Latinx (10), Asian American (4), Women (39) and LGBTQ+ (4) members. DIH is committed to creating an environment across the state that is inclusive and welcoming to all people.

