Kindred Group: Second instalment of dividend

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting on 13 May 2022 it was decided that the dividend of GBP 0.337 per share/SDR would be paid out in two equal instalments. The first payment was distributed on 20 May 2022. The following dates apply to the second instalment:
- Ex-dividend date is 14 November 2022
- Record date is 15 November 2022
- Distribution by Euroclear Sweden AB on 18 November 2022
For accounting purposes, the rate of exchange to be used shall be the SEK-GBP rate prevalent on 14 November 2022.
CONTACT:
For more information:
Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438
Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337
