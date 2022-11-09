LexisNexis expands its Intellectual Property Solutions suite with the acquisition of IPlytics

The acquisition further strengthens LexisNexis intellectual property data and analytics capabilities

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, part of RELX, today announced that it has acquired IPlytics, a leading IP intelligence company that enables the analysis of technology landscapes and competition for industries where standards and patents matter by providing access to multiple databases connecting patents, Standard Essential Patents (SEPs), standards, and technical standards contributions. The acquisition extends the vision of LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions to bring clarity to innovation and help companies worldwide to be more effective at bringing meaningful innovations into the world.

LexisNexis Intellectual Property (PRNewsfoto/LexisNexis) (PRNewswire)

IPlytics has developed software providing analysis into the past, present, and future of standards-essential technology with fast, intuitive access to SEPs, standards contributions, and standards documents. The IPlytics Platform enables users to align SEP patent portfolio strategy and continuous portfolio development as it relates to SEP assets, to understand the SEP competitive landscape, and to support initiatives such as licensing, acquisitions, due diligence, and analysis of whether to join patent pools. The Berlin-founded company has also developed algorithms to predict the essentiality of patent claims and standards sections and a patent portfolio's value for standardized technologies.

"We are delighted to welcome the IPlytics team to LexisNexis," said LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions President Andrew Matuch. "IPlytics is seen as the gold standard for Standard Essential Patents and standard contributions in the IP community. The combination of LexisNexis and IPlytics will bring high quality, business-critical standards-related insights to our customers worldwide that support better decision-making."

After the acquisition, IPlytics platform will become part of the LexisNexis Intellectual Property workflow and analytics solutions portfolio. Selected IPlytics data will also become available within LexisNexis® PatentSight®, the LexisNexis flagship IP Analytics Solution, enabling companies to answer critical questions related to essential assets, patent pool initiatives, standards development, or simply tracking their competition.

"It is with great enthusiasm that we join forces with LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions," said Tim Pohlmann, Founder and CEO of IPlytics. "When we began discussions with LexisNexis, we immediately saw the huge potential to jointly drive innovation. At our core, we want to transform the future of market intelligence through better data and analytics and radically change how companies interact with business-critical information. This collaboration allows us to realize this vision."

To learn more about LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions, please visit lexisnexisip.com.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional:

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,500 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions

LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions brings clarity to innovation for businesses worldwide. We enable innovators to accomplish more by helping them make informed decisions, be more productive, comply with regulations and ultimately achieve a competitive advantage for their business. Our suite of workflow and analytics solutions (LexisNexis® IP DataDirect, LexisNexis PatentAdvisor®, LexisNexis PatentOptimizer®, LexisNexis® PatentSight® and LexisNexis TotalPatent One®) enables companies to be more efficient and effective at bringing meaningful innovations to our world. We are proud to directly support and serve these innovators in their endeavors to better humankind.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £38.2bn, €42.3bn, $47.5bn.

About IPlytics

IPlytics was founded in 2014 by Tim Pohlmann and a team of economists, data scientists and data engineers. Born out of Pohlmann's PhD theses about the statistical analysis of standard essential patents (SEPs), the IPlytics team combined its knowledge about patent valuation methods, Natural Language Processing and Artificial Intelligence to develop the intellectual property intelligence solution IPlytics Platform. IPlytics is Berlin headquartered and has a presence in the US, Japan, South Korea and China.

